South Africa's 'Khoisan King' Held For Growing Marijuana Outside President Cyril's Office

In South Africa, the Khoisan community’s king, who has been conducting a live-in demonstration at the Union Buildings for over three years now, was arrested for cultivating dagga or cannabis. As per BBC, numerous cannabis plants which were growing near South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's office in Pretoria have been removed by South African police officials. Further, due to the same reason, along with King Khoisan, two other people, a man as well as a woman, were arrested, IOL reported.

A small number of Khoisan community members had started residing in tents from the year 2018, outside the SA president's office, just a few metres away from former president Nelson Mandela's towering statue. They have been camping there, in the hope of visiting President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss concerns of recognition, territory, language, as well as reclaiming their identity, according to IOL.

Queen Cynthia's response on her husband's arrest

During an interview with IOL, King Khoisan's wife voiced her displeasure with the occurrence. She stated that during her husband's arrest, a large number of police officials were present there with firearms. Describing the situation, she said, “The king tried, by all means, to prevent the police from taking out the plants but four policemen dragged him out of the garden to the Nelson Mandela statue,” it reported.

Queen Cynthia further added, the community has been utilising dagga (the cannabis plants) for medical reasons for a long time, and people visit them on a regular basis when they are unwell. She further expressed her dissatisfaction with the fact that no one from the presidential office has bothered or tried to speak with them about their problem.

According to IOL, she said that they have been there since November 2018 and "Ramaphosa has never even taken a minute of his time to address or acknowledge their presence yet they now bring in police to torment us.” She went on to say that the police have even trashed their tents in search of illicit items so that other people may be detained as well. She asserted that their entire family, including the 9-year-old son, has been traumatised as a result of this. As he was unhappy and frightened, he did not even go to school.

In addition to this, the Khoisan community is considered to be the nation's ancient residents; however, they currently make up a small minority, BBC reported.

