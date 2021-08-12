South Africa's President Admits Rampant State Corruption While He Was Working Under Zuma

The South African President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted on Wednesday that while he was the deputy to the previous President Jacob Zuma, there was widespread state corruption. He even acknowledged that resigning would have impeded his attempts to combat the corruption.

Yesterday, Ramaphosa appeared before a court panel, investigating the alleged widespread misappropriation of public funds under Zuma's presidency from 2009 to 2018. Earlier, from May 2014 to February 2018, he acted as Zuma's deputy for four years before replacing him.

Ramaphosa stated during that time, he had only five options left with him- to quit, speak out, capitulate and abet, remain silent, or continue and resist. However, he claimed that if he had resigned from his work, that would have greatly harmed his potential to assist to the end of corruption.

Ramaphosa stated that he chose to remain in office in order to fight some of the most flagrant and blatant abuse of power. He even added that this experience to work with Zuma became a benefit as he is now confident about the proper course of action. Ramaphosa was appearing before the panel for the second time.

Previous instances

Earlier, in 2017, Ramaphosa defeated Zuma's ex-wife for the leadership of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), then assisted in Zuma's resignation as president.

Zuma, the previous President of South Africa had been chased several times by the commission. He almost never answered any questions before stepping out in 2019. He even claimed that he was being charged like a criminal. Zuma was ordered to return by the country's top court earlier this year, but he refused and was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt last month.

The investigation originates from a 2016 case by the country's ombudswoman, which uncovered some information about Zuma giving permission to the Guptas, a rich Indian migrant business family that secured large contracts with state businesses, excessive leverage over the government.

Yet, on the other hand, the Gupta brothers have rejected all allegations of wrongdoing and are currently thought to be residing in Dubai. Zuma has rejected all the claims about his government was riddled with corruption. He has declined to fully assist with the investigation, claiming it is politically motivated.

After that, three and a half years ago, Ramaphosa was elected on a pledge to tackle corruption. Ramaphosa has claimed that since entering office, he has made progress in combating corruption by strengthening the national prosecution and, most recently, getting the state's COVID-19 pandemic financing examined by auditors.

However, on the other hand, Ramaphosa has been chastised for taking too long to act on corruption issues that have emerged under his presidency. Ramaphosa, on Wednesday, promised that things had changed under his rule. Ramaphosa's hearing is set to go through Thursday. At the end of September, the corruption investigators will make recommendations to prosecutors.

