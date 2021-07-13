South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa Deploys Military As Riots Rattle Country

As violent riots rattled South Africa following the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma, incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the deployment of the South African Defence Force to control the situation. In the televised announcement late on Monday, the incumbent President said at least 10 people killed and over 400 arrested for inciting the deadly riot.

"Parts of the country is reeling under a deadly clash due to some 'opportunistic' people who are favouring the ongoing clash in the country. Property has been vandalised and shops have been looted. Now, law-abiding workers are scared to return to their livelihood. In the last several days, the country has been witnessing its worst phase of democracy," said in a sombre address broadcast to South Africa.

The South Africa President further urged the citizens to refrain from posting any inflammatory message that has the potential to escalate further violence in the region. "Don't worry citizens... we are taking action on every small aspect that were involved in instigation deadly riots. I want to assure you all that the government is taking all ways to prosecute those responsible for the riots. I want to ensure you all that the law and order situation would be under control very soon," appealed Cyril Ramaphosa.

President urges citizens to stay united

Further, Ramaphosa said that the violence may indeed have its roots in the pronouncements and activities of individuals with a political goal, and in expressions of frustration and anger ... However, what we are witnessing now are opportunistic acts of criminality, with groups of people instigating chaos merely as a cover for looting and theft. Since the country's economy reeling due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ramaphosa warned "if this violent riot continues, the country will soon run out of medication and food".

Further, the South African President maintained, "Together, we will defeat those who seek to destabilize our country. "We will stand as one people, united against violence, unanimous in our commitment to peace and to the rule of law."The violence began last week when Zuma began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court. He defied a court order to testify before a state-backed inquiry probing allegations of corruption during his term as president from 2009 to 2018.

(Image Credit: AP)