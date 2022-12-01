South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa Might Face Impeachment Over 'Farmgate' Scandal

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa might face an impeachment in what has come to be known as the 'Farmgate' scandal. An independent panel has released a three-volume report which has found that Cyril Ramaphosa had abused his position and had broken an anti-corruption law.

Ramaphosa has been accused of covering up a $4 million theft from his farm in 2020 which also included kidnapping and bribing burglars into silence. The complaint was filed by a former South African spy boss, Arthur Fraser. Ramaphosa has been facing allegations of money laundering, bribery, and breaking South Africa’s foreign currency laws over the theft wherein $4 million cash was stolen two years ago from his Phala Phala game farm in the northern Limpopo province, reported Associated Press.

In June 2022, while addressing the parliament in Cape Town, Africa, he refused to entertain any questions about his alleged cover-up of theft of large amounts of cash from his farm. Recently in a report that is submitted to the South African independent panel, the charges on the South African President have been confirmed that the theft did take place. However, Ramaphosa has denied allegations of Anti-corruption.

In the recent developments, the panel's findings had been handed to parliament which would be examined, and a unanimous decision will be declared as to whether or not to launch impeachment proceedings next week. Both, Ramaphosa's future and his political party's (African National Congress - ANC) future depends on the conference. The impeachment might damage his reputation as he ran for office on the basis of anti-corruption card. BBC reported that the ANC will hold a meeting with its executive on December 1 where it is expected that this issue will be raised during the discussions.

This Farmgate scandal broke out in June when a former South African spy boss, Arthur Fraser filed a complaint with police citing the theft of $4 million from the South African President's Phala Phala farm in the north-east of the country in 2020. Fraser is believed to be a close ally of former President Jacob Zuma who filed a complaint against Cyril Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa has confirmed a robbery but said the amount stolen was less than what was alleged and denied attempting to cover it up, reported BBC.

The report which was handed over to the South African independent panel read, “We think that the evidence presented to the panel, prima facie, establishes that the president abused his position as head of state to have the matter investigated and sought the assistance of the Namibian president to apprehend a suspect," reported the local news media agency, The Namibian​​​​​​.