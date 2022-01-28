Storm Ana Wreaks Havoc, Kills Over 70 In Malawi, Madagascar & Mozambique | See Pics Here

Quick links:
Tropical storm Ana has caused widespread flooding in Southern Africa, which has left more than 70 dead across the region.
According to BBC, in Madagascar, at least 48 people have died and 130,000 have been forced to flee their homes to makeshift shelters. In Malawi, 11 people have died. Mozambique reported 18 deaths.
Parts of South Africa have suffered power cuts and some areas in Malawi have been declared disaster zones. Officials have said the true number is still unknown, with 20,000 affected by the flooding.
In Mozambique, Storm Ana destroyed dozens of schools, homes and hospitals, while downing power lines. Heavy rain and thunderstorms have continued to hit some regions even after the storm's passage.
Mozambique PM said that the challenge presented by Storm Ana was bigger than any one country's ability to tackle it. He pointed to the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.
While Mozambique called for international aid, the UNICEF said it was deploying staff to the country to help the 45,000 people it estimated will need humanitarian aid.
Malawi has declared a state of natural disaster as floods hit electricity infrastructure as well as homes. Around 44 emergency camps have been set up to deal with displaced and injured people.
Madagascar was the first nation hit by Storm Ana and has reported the most confirmed deaths. Schools and gyms in the country have been transformed into emergency shelters for the displaced.
Meanwhile, as per BBC, weather services in the region have warned of another storm building in the Indian Ocean, which may materialise in the coming days.