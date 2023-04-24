Stranded Britons In Sudan Accuse UK Govt Of Prioritising Diplomats Over Them

Amid the deadly fighting in Sudan, Britons who remain trapped in the country have accused the UK Government of abandonment, claiming that they were left behind while British diplomats and their families were rescued. Approximately 4,000 British civilians are still stranded in Sudan, and many have expressed anger at the lack of assistance from the UK Government, beyond being instructed to "stay inside." The situation in Sudan has escalated to a desperate state, with over 400 deaths reported in a week of violence. Some people have been reportedly forced to euthanise their pets to prevent themselves from starving.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the stranded Britons have lost hope in the government's efforts and are attempting to find their own way out of the country despite heavy artillery fire. In contrast, governments in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, and Spain have successfully evacuated hundreds of their citizens from Sudan, while UK officials have primarily focused on rescuing British diplomats.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly facing scrutiny

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is facing a considerable amount of scrutiny over the prioritisation of British diplomats over other UK citizens stranded in Sudan during the recent evacuation mission to rescue embassy staff. Dr. Javid Abdelmoneim, whose father was told to be prepared for evacuation by the British embassy, accused the UK government of putting his father's life at risk and reducing his chances of reaching safety by solely evacuating British diplomats instead.

In a tweet, Dr. Abdelmoneim cited differences in approach, pointing out that while the US informed its citizens they would not be evacuated, Spain and Germany successfully executed safe evacuations for their citizens, while the British embassy in Sudan left his father without a word after asking him to be prepared.

Alicia Kearns, Conservative Member of Parliament and Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee emphasised the moral obligation of the UK government to inform British civilians if it is unable to evacuate them from Sudan amid the ongoing violence, during an interview this morning. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has acknowledged that the UK Government's efforts to provide assistance to those stranded in Sudan will be severely constrained until a ceasefire is achieved.