Sudan: 168 People Killed In Clashes Between Arabs And Non-Arabs In West Darfur

The tribal clashes in Sudan's West Darfur killed more than 160 people, a local aid group said on Monday. According to the group, it was estimated that the clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs killed at least 168 people, including women and children. Calling the recent clash one of the deadliest bouts of violence in the country in recent years, Adam Regal, whose group provides food and other assistance to displaced people in the region, said that the fight erupted after a large number of people armed with heavy weapons launched a major attack on Kreinik, located around 30 kilometres of Genena.

He said that armed people torched and looted properties for more than 7-8 hours, resulting in brutal clashes between groups of locals in the region. Thousand of people fleed their homes. According to Adam Regal, spokesman for the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur, the clash also wounded more than 100 people wherein a number of them have been shifted to the city’s main hospital.

"The area was burned down, and many people were killed ... There was no intervention from the local government to stop the fighting," Salah Saleh, a doctor and former medical director at the hospital told The Associated Press.

Sunday clash raises questions over Sudanese military capability

The fighting in West Darfur province comes as Sudan has been plunged into turmoil since a military coup last year. The takeover upended Sudan's transition to democracy after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. Notably, the condition further deteriorated after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) ended its peacekeeping mission around two years ago.

The Sunday clash raised questions over the Sudanese military and their capacity to handle such situations. While reacting to the current situation in the region, the authorities informed that they deployed several military units and aircraft to control the situation.

It is worth mentioning that Darfur has witnessed episodes of fatal fighting between rival tribes in recent months as the country remains embroiled in a wider crisis following the October coup. Earlier in December last year, a similar clash killed more than 88 people.

Moreover, the Security Council terminated the peace-keeping mission UNAMID on 31 December 2020. Since then, sporadic intercommunal clashes have increased in the region.

(With inputs from AP, Image: @towfeeg1800/Twitter)