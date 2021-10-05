Sudan: 4 IS Terrorists Eliminated, 4 Others Detained As Forces Raid Daesh Sites

Sudan’s General Intelligence Service (GIS) on Monday, announced that it has killed four terrorists belonging to IS in a counterterrorism operation. The raids which took place in Gabra district of the country capital Khatoum also resulted in the arrest of four other terrorists while one officer lost his life, according to a statement by GIS. Revealing details of the operation, the federal agency stated that the raids were conducted on two discreet apartments which were suspected of serving as bases for Daesh, an Arab acronym for IS.

"On Monday afternoon, the joint forces raided two sites belonging to Daesh (Islamic State) at Jabra neighborhood, south of Khartoum. The operation resulted in the killing of 4 terrorists and the arrest of two at the first site inside an apartment, while two other terrorists were arrested at the second site," it noted. An officer from the special forces was killed, while an officer and a commissioned officer from the GIS, as well as a commissioned officer from the police were wounded during the operation,” the GIS said in a statement.

مقتل 4 أرهابيين والقبض على 4 واستشهاد ضابط صف بمنطقة جبرة مربع 15 – 18 https://t.co/eCfxe5xOjZ#سونا #السودان pic.twitter.com/hoEzgX9s3i — SUDAN News Agency (SUNA) 🇸🇩 (@SUNA_AGENCY) October 4, 2021

Counter-terrorim officers killed

Situated in the Horn of Africa, Sudan has witnessed a surge in terror attacks in the recent past. Earlier on 28 September, GIS informed that five counterterrorism officers were killed during a raid in Khartoum targeting a cell linked to the ISIS armed group. According to Sudan News Agency Suna, the country’s intelligence services in a statement informed that the raid was conducted after the GIS received information on the presence of a terrorist cell linked to IS.

It said that two officers and three non-commissioned officers were killed during Tuesday’s operation in the capital city. Further, the GIS stated that during the operation “eleven terrorists from different foreign countries were arrested”. It added that “four foreign terrorists managed to escape. They are being hunted down to be arrested."

Following the raid, Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok mourned the demise of the five “heroes” killed confronting a cell linked to the Islamic State group. Hamdok wished the wounded a speedy recovery. “Heaven and eternity for the martyrs and speedy recovery for the wounded, and we ask God Almighty to protect the country and servants,” he said.

(Image: AP)