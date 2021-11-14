Sudan: 5 Pro-democracy Protesters Killed In Rally Against Military Coup

In a major crackdown against the pro-democracy protest, the Sudanese military coup allegedly killed five people and injured several on Saturday. According to the media reports, the doctors engaged in the treatment of the protestors injured in the deadly clash said at least five civilians were killed and added the figure could increase in the next few hours. Notably, the protest came days after the top military officer, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, ousted the government and took the charge. Despite the coup drawing international criticism and massive protests in the streets of the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country, it has recently formed a new ruling council in order to tighten its grip.

Medical groups also joined anti-coup protests

Subsequently, Burhan reappointed himself as head of the Sovereign Council, Sudan’s interim governing body. Citing the Sudan Doctors Committee, the Associated Press said the dead included four killed by gunshots and one who died from a tear gas canister. Several other protesters were wounded, including from gunshots, it added.

"For me, this is an illegitimate council and this was a unilateral decision that was taken by Burhan alone,” said protester Wigdan Abbas, a 45-year-old healthcare worker. "It was a decision by one person ... without consulting the coalition for freedom and change."

The activists said that the protest was called by the Sudanese Professionals Association and the Resistance Committees. Notably, the Sudan Doctors Committee is also part of the pro-democracy movement. Earlier on Saturday, demonstrators gathered in the national capital waved Sudanese flags and banners of ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who has been under house arrest since the overthrow. They also chorused “civilian, civilian,” a reference to their main demand that the generals hand over power to civilians. "The youth ... will not give up and will not stop this revolution until we achieve the goals of the revolution," said Mohammed Ahmed, a 28-year-old university student.

US warns of possible sanctions

Condemning the coup, UN chief Antonio Guterres wrote on Twitter, "There must be full respect for the constitutional charter to protect the hard-won political transition. The UN will continue to stand with the people of Sudan." Moreover, the Biden administration announced the suspension of $700 million of financial assistance given to the Northeast African country for the past two decades. While announcing the suspension, US State Department Spokesman Ned Price said the full amount of the aid package had been put on 'pause' due to the military action against the democratically elected government. Also, the spokesperson warned the military authority to restore the sanctions lifted after Sudan’s removal from the terrorism sponsor list.

