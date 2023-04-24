Sudan Clashes Kill More Than 420, Injure Over 3,700 People, Says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that the Sudan crisis has killed more than 420 people and injured over 3,700. In addition, UNICEF has confirmed that children are paying a high price, with at least nine reportedly killed in the fighting and more than 50 badly injured, as per the Turkish News Agency Anadolu report. Taking to Twitter, the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office (EMRO) wrote: "One week since the fighting in #Sudan began, more than 3,700 people have been injured and more than 420 have died in the conflict. There have been 14 attacks on health, killing 8 people and injuring 2. WHO condemns these attacks and calls for the protection of health."

Sudan Crisis impact innocent Lives: UN

WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris addressed the UN press conference, in which she shared the ongoing crisis between the country's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). "According to the Ministry of Health in Sudan, the number of health facilities that have stopped working is 20. And also, according to Ministry of Health numbers, the number of health facilities at risk of stopping is 12," said Harris. Further, she added, "So this means that all those people who need care, and this is not only the people who've been injured hearings, terrible fighting, but that the people who were needing treatment before and continuing treatment." Meanwhile, UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said: "Clearly, as ever, the fighting takes a devastating toll on children. He shared that reports have emerged "of at least nine children killed and at least 50 injured." These numbers would continue to increase as long as fighting continues, said the UNICEF spokesperson.



While sharing the insight on the Sudan clash, the UN chief also tweeted on the social media platform and wrote: "Health facilities, workers and patients in #Sudan must not be targeted in the ongoing violence. But since fighting began, @WHO has verified multiple deadly attacks on health. This must end now. All who deliver and need health care must never be targets." Further, he shared that the WHO could have saved many lives in Sudan if "if basic access to haemorrhage control was available to people harmed in the ongoing fighting."

