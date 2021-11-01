Sudan Committed To Deal On Establishing Russian Naval Base: Army Chief Fattah Al-Burhan

Sudan is committed to the construction of a Russian naval base in the country. Sudanese armed forces commander-in-chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in an interview with Sputnik revealed that Sudan will work to fulfill its commitments in the establishment of a Russian naval base on the Red Sea coast, according to ANI report. Furthermore, he revealed that they have been discussing the matter regularly and they will implement the agreement.

Sudan naval base deal with Russia

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has stated that they are committed to the international agreement including the creation of the military base which is part of an existing agreement. Sudan's top military leader further added that they keep discussing the matters and some faults need to be amended. In addition to this, he said that they will continue to implement the agreement in the country. Sudan's top military leader

"The creation of this base is part of an existing agreement. We keep regularly discussing the matter and there are some faults that have to be remedied. We are committed to international agreements and will continue to implement them to the end," ANI cited Sputnik for quoting Abdel Fattah al-Burhan as saying.

Sudanese commander-in-chief appreciates Russia's military cooperation with country

Moreover, the Sudanese armed forces commander-in-chief appreciated the "long-standing and continuous" military cooperation with Russia, as per ANI report. He asserted that they will support Russia in its relationship with Sudan. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan also stressed strengthening the cooperation between the two countries and developing the armed forces of Sudan.

"We will fully support this, as Russia is always honest in its relations with us and strives to boost cooperation and develop the Sudanese armed forces," ANI quoted Abdel Fattah al-Burhan as saying.

Earlier in September, a Sudanese military source told Sputnik that their country wished to amend the agreement on the creation of a Russian naval base on the Red Sea coast, reported ANI. The military source had mentioned that Sudan wants to receive financial assistance from Russia on the condition of the lease for five years. However, the Sudanese embassy later denied requesting any economic assistance from Russia and had called such reports 'unfounded'. According to AP, the deal between the two countries allows Russia to establish a naval base with up to 300 Russian troops. In addition, Russia has plans to keep up to four navy ships, including nuclear-powered ships, in Port Sudan on the Red Sea. Russia in return will give Sudan weapons and military equipment.

