Sudan Coup Leader Says Country Will Ask For More Foreign Assistance As Nations Suspend Aid

Sudan coup leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has reportedly said that he is not ruling out the possibility of appealing to other nations for assistance after a range of donors suspended support to the North African country following the military takeover. The United States, World Bank among others have chosen to withhold aid for Sudan after the Sudanese military general al-Burhan ousted the civilian government and claimed control. Meanwhile, the country recently witnessed the largest pro-democracy protest on Saturday since the coup took place on 25 October.

When asked if Sudan has any other options for cooperation except the US, European Union and the US suspended aid, al-Burhan told Sputnik, “All the funds that will lead to support of the Sudanese state and the Sudanese people, we, undoubtedly, will ask for them.” The Sudanese leader also said that his country welcomes the countries as well as the organisations that are willing to extend support to the entirety of Sudan and refuses the assistance which is directed to a specific political group.

Al-Burhan’s remarks to the media outlet came after Sudan’s ousted Prine Minister Abdalla Hamdok said that he will never “willingly” step down, CNN reported citing sources of the leader now under house arrest amid coup. Just a day after hundreds of thousands of people demonstrated across Sudan against the military takeover, Hamdok expressed that he is not planning on resigning from his position. Even international condemnation has drastically grown regarding the coup.

Sudan’s ousted PM’s sources spoke exclusively to the US media outlet as Hamdok was placed under house arrest. However, the Sudanese army is allowing the international as well as local mediators to meet with Hamdok as a global community call for his release. Sudan’s deposed PM’s sources and the mediation talks have laid out four steps that are essential to reinstate order in the country and to resume negotiations on Sunday. They added that the process of regaining order must start with Hamdok’s release and a return to the “status quo.”

UN Secretary-General calls for ‘reverse coup’

The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Sudanese generals on Sunday, 31 October to reverse their takeover of the country after the massive demonstrations took place in North African country on Saturday. Guterres said that Sudanese army officials should “take heed” of the Saturday protests. Taking to Twitter, the UN chief said, “Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements.” He referred to the power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule following the ouster of Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.

(IMAGE: AP)