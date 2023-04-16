Sudan Crisis: African Union Calls For Urgent Ceasefire, Fair Political Solution To Clashes

African Union Commission on Saturday issued a statement calling on Sudan’s paramilitary chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo's forces and the Sudanese Army to end the clashes and reach a ceasefire agreement. AUC urged for "the political and military parties to find a fair political solution to the crisis." In a statement, the commission's chairman, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat asked the Rapid Support Forces paramilitaries "to stop the violence."

The commission is "following closely and with great concern the developments in the Republic of Sudan," the statement read, referring to the chairman H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat.

Mahamat appealed to all parties involved in the violence "and the Rapid Support Forces, in particular, to immediately stop the destruction of the country, the terrorization of its population, and the bloodshed during the last ten days of Ramadan." He urged the international community to resort to mediating a ceasefire between clashing parties and "all other political and military forces to achieve a satisfactory solution for everyone."

Translation of statement to English. Credit: Twitter/@_AfricanUnion

UN 'strongly condemns' the outbreak of fighting

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also "strongly condemned" the outbreak of fighting between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces in Sudan. In a statement released Saturday, Guterres' spokesperson said that the UN chief called for the clashes and hostilities in Sudan "to immediately come to an end."

"The Secretary-General calls on the leaders of the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces to immediately cease hostilities, restore calm and initiate a dialogue to resolve the current crisis," the statement from the UN chief read. "Any further escalation in the fighting will have a devastating impact on civilians and further aggravate the already precarious humanitarian situation in the country," it added. Guterres is "engaging with leaders in the region" and urged regional Member States to "support efforts to restore order and return to the path of transition," his spokesperson further noted.

The United Kingdom's foreign minister pushed for the Sudanese leadership to de-escalate tensions, and immediately halt the clashes between the army and paramilitary forces. Leaders need to "restrain their troops," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a tweet, adding that "military action will not resolve this situation." Meanwhile, Sudan's former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok urged military leader Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary leaders to stop the violence.