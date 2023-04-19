Sudan Crisis: Half Of Hospitals In Khartoum 'out Of Action' As Death Toll Rises To 270

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), or Doctors Without Borders, a humanitarian medical aid organisation, has raised alarms over the condition of hospitals in Sudan's capital, Khartoum. It claims that over half of them are "out of action" as the conflict sees a rise in casualties and the urgent medical needs of the injured. Abdalla Hussein, of the MSF said, "According to the information, we have in Khartoum, 50 per cent of hospitals have been out of action in the first 72 hours. This is because the staff weren’t feeling safe to go there or the hospitals themselves have been subject to shelling or bombing," CNN reported.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported that since the rise in conflict and violence between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday, April 15, at least 270 people have been killed and more than 2,600 injured. In a statement, MSF said, "The majority of the wounded are civilians who were caught in the crossfire – among them are many children,” said Cyrus Paye, MSF’s Project Coordinator in El Fasher. “They have extremely serious injuries and, until Saturday afternoon, there was no surgical capacity in this hospital.”

The statement further added, “All other hospitals in North Darfur have had to close – either due to their proximity to the fighting, or due to the inability of staff to get to the facilities because of the violence,” Paye said. “This meant that there was nowhere for us to refer patients to for treatment.” International countries have requested a truce as civilians flee gunshots so that authorities may provide relief and organise evacuations in the wake of attacks on foreign nationals, including diplomatic personnel.

What is happening in Sudan?

Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan, has become the forefront of fierce clashes between Sudan’s military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), also known as the paramilitary force, raising fears of a wider conflict. On Saturday, Khartoum woke to the sound of heavy firing in numerous areas, including the city centre and the neighbourhood of Bahri.

Power struggles between RSF head Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, and Sudan's military chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan are the root of the conflict. The global community has called for restraint and negotiations with efforts to solve the crisis by dialogue. Various countries across the world have already issued travel advisories over the rise in civil unrest in the African nation.