Sudan: Military Chief Burhan Says He Will Not Be Part Of Government After Transition

Sudanese Commander of the Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan stated that he would not participate in any government following the transition period, in an interview with Al Jazeera. The remark came as anti-coup demonstrations in Khartoum and other cities continued, adding to the country's political crisis.

"We are committed to handing over power to a civilian government of national competency and we pledge to preserve the transition from any interference that can hinder it," Al-Burhan said on Sunday, reiterating his commitment to completing the democratic transition and holding elections on time.

In a coup d'état on October 25, the Sudanese military took control of the country's administration. While the country was already governed by the Transitional Military Council, security forces led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seized full control last month. At least 13 people have been killed and over 300 have been injured since the coup. There have also been information of numerous arrests and disappearances of civil society members, journalists, and activists, according to the country's medical committee.

'People have right to peaceful protest': Fattah al-Burhan

The military chief also stated that talks with political parties and other figures were currently underway in order to reach an agreement on the formation of a new government. In response to the violence during protests, Fattah al-Burhan stated that Sudanese soldiers did not kill demonstrators, noting that investigations into the deaths reported at anti-coup rallies had already begun.

"We are committed to not halting any political activity as long as it is peaceful and within the bounds of the constitutional declaration and the parts that have not been suspended," Fattah al-Burhan said, adding that people have the right to peaceful protest, Al Jazeera reported.

Michelle Bachelet denounces Sudanese military leaders' actions

Sudan's military detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other cabinet ministers on October 25, prompting thousands of people to take to the streets to protest the military takeover. On Friday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights condemned the actions of Sudanese military leaders in the aftermath of a coup nearly two weeks ago, calling on them to step back and allow the civilian rule to return. Michelle Bachelet, speaking at a Human Rights Council session in Sudan, condemned the military's excessive use of force and urged it to allow the country to return to the path of progress and reform. Meanwhile, representatives from the United Kingdom, Germany, and Norway led a push to appoint an expert to monitor the situation in the African country.

