Sudan Military Gen Denies Staging Coup Against Ruling Administration; 'correction Of Path'

Labelling the recent political upheaval within the country that has destabilized peace as "a correction of path and a correction of the transition period,” Sudan’s top military leader Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Friday blatantly denied that the Sudanese Army had staged a coup against the ruling administration.

"Condemnations are expected," Al-Burhan stressed in a televised address, particularly emphasizing that the world seeing the military's action as "a coup" must know that it is not. Sudanese military chief, who headed the transitional government via Sudan’s Sovereign Council, had earlier declared a state of emergency across the north African nation and had unilaterally dissolved the Sovereign Council deposing Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, whom the security forces have since held under house detention.

"The whole world is confused, and to be honest, those who look at the political map of Sudan are unaware of many facts. Those who consider this a coup are wrong, since we are in power, and we also would have had to be replaced as a result of a coup," al-Burhan said separately in an interview with Sputnik. "What happened is a correction of our path, a correction of the transition period. Those who consider it a coup can consider any corrective movement in the government a coup, for example 12 April [2019]," he went on to add.

Military takeover to attain the 'political stability'

The Sudanese military general justified the coup stating that the government dissolution was, in fact, needed to eventually attain political stability within the nation, stressing that the transition period was hit by the violations and lack of consensus.

"If we assess the political and social situation in the country, the track of the transition period was replete with violations. During the transition period, the parties failed to form a coalition, to reach a consensus on any topics, they failed to agree on the legislative assembly and provincial governors, they even failed to get political forces involved," al-Burhan recalled, according to Sputnik news agency.

He added that the Prime Minister was relocated from his residence due to fear of assault. "We had information that an attack could be committed in the first moments of the unrest; therefore we decided to keep him away," the military general stressed, as he claimed that the country’s deposed leader has now returned home. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had earlier said that a new PM will form a cabinet and will share Sudan's leadership with the armed forces.