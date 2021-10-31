Sudan Military Open Fires At Anti-coup Protesters In Khartoum; 40 Casualties Reported

At least two protestors were killed and 38 injured after Sudanese security forces fired bullets and tear gas to disperse anti-coup protestors in the capital city of Khartoum on Saturday, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) updated through a Twitter post. The situation in the Omdurman area, where coup protestors are demanding the restoration of the civilian-led government, turned hostile a day after the United Nations (UN) special envoy to the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, delivered a "clear message" urging the military officials to allow peaceful protests in Sudan.

One among the two dead has been identified as Yasin Omar. He was killed earlier on Saturday in the Bahri area of the city after clashes broke out between the coup forces and protestors. In the same clashes two other demonstrators were hit on the head by security forces and were left in serious condition, CCSD informed.

Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD)

October 30th, 2021



The Transitional Military Council (TMC) forces has shot life ammunition at the peaceful protestors in Omdurman near the parliament building, during October 30th , 2021 marches against the coup. pic.twitter.com/CN1shYWVsf — لجنة أطباء السودان المركزية-CCSD (@SD_DOCTORS) October 30, 2021

Two (2) peaceful protesters were killed, and several injuries have been reported as a result of the shooting.



CCSD is monitoring the events closely and will keep the public posted#AgainstMilitaryCoup#SudanCoup



CCSD’s Media Office

October 30th, 2021 — لجنة أطباء السودان المركزية-CCSD (@SD_DOCTORS) October 30, 2021

Sudan coup army fires live ammunition

Scores of Sudanese were injured after the coup forces fired live ammunition at angry protestors who attempted to remove barricades set up to defy the military overhaul earlier this week, Mada Masr reported on October 28. As many as 12 civilians and close to 100 have been reportedly injured since General Abel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan's ruling military council, dethroned civilian PM Abdalla Hamdok, declaring a nationwide emergency amid civilian unrest. At least, 8 Sudanese were killed and scores reportedly injured during skirmishes on Wednesday night when the Sudanese army forced through street barricades in Omdurman and Khartoum Bahri to arrest demonstrators.

US, World Bank suspends fund to Sudan

Earlier on October 28, US President Joe Biden called on Sudan Military Council to allow peaceful demonstrations against military takeover citing fundamental rights. Noting the number of casualties in recent protests, Biden also urged the global community, including African Union, Arab League, EU, and IMF to freeze sanctions to Sudan and unite to denounce the coup. Notably, on October 26, the US has suspended funds worth $700 million in a major move against the military coup.

The @WorldBank Group paused disbursements in all of its operations in Sudan on Monday & stopped processing any new operations.



I am greatly concerned by recent events & their negative impact on the country’s social & economic development.



Statement: https://t.co/VS93oyWjOX — David Malpass (@DavidMalpassWBG) October 27, 2021

Similarly, on October 27, World Bank has also announced a halt of all existing and planned sanctions to Sudan. The decision was announced by World Bank President David Malpass. Taking to Twitter, the official wrote, "The World Bank Group has paused disbursement in all of its operations in Sudan on Monday and stopped processing new operations. I am really concerned by the recent events and the negative impact on the country's social and economic development."

Image: AP