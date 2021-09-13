Sudan: Mini Bus Rams Into Commodity Transport Vehicle, Eight Dead

Eight people died and 13 others were left injured on Sunday after a passenger bus collided with a commercial vehicle in Central Sudan. According to the Sudanese Police’s Press Office, the tragic accident took place on Khartoum-Medani highway where a mini passenger bus rammed into a commodity transport vehicle. In the aftermath, the police attributed the accident to high speed and wrong crossing.

High rate of traffic accidents in Sudan

Sudan is one of the countries with the highest death rates in traffic accidents, mainly due to careless driving, poor road conditions and defective vehicle scrapping system. As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), Road Traffic Accidents casualties reached 9,770 or 3.86 per cent of total deaths in the country. Last month, a road accident in Gezira State killed13 people and wounded 51 others. Later Sudanese Police Department said, "The accident took place when a commodity transport truck collided with a mini passenger bus at Al-danagla area of the Gezira State in central Sudan."

Road accidents are not rare, regardless of the country or region. Last week, at least 32 people lost their lives and several others were injured after a bus plummeted into a ravine in central Peru. The accident occurred at around 4 am local time on Tuesday, 31 August, on the central highway when the bus was heading to Lima.

Police Commander Cesar Cervantes told TV Peru that 32 people had lost their lives in the accident. The police have started the investigation to find the cause of the accident, as per the agency's report. The police department and the Fire Department have been searching through the debris, Peru's new channel cited a senior official. Reportedly, the accident happened due to the overspeeding of the vehicle. Hernando Cevallos, the Minister of Health, has expressed condolences to the victims and their families and assured timely treatment for the injured.

Representative Image: zoipalla92/Unsplash