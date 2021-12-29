Sudan Officials Confirm Defunct Gold Mine Collapse In Kordofan Province Kills 38 People

In a recent gold mine collapse in the southern Sudanese state of West Kordofan province, nearly 38 individuals have lost their lives, according to Sudanese Mineral Resources Company Limited, the country's state-run mining firm. The collapsing accident happened in a closed, non-functioning mine which is near to the village of Fuja, 700 kilometres, south of Khartoum, the mining firm said in a statement on Tuesday. It also stated that there were injuries, but did not provide a tally.

As per the statement, “The director general of Sudanese Mineral Resources Company Limited, the branch head in the state of West Kordofan, and employees... counted 38 prospectors killed, as the Umm Drisaya gold mine collapsed." Several shafts at the Darsaya mine crumbled, and apart from the deceased, at least eight miners were injured and brought to a nearby hospital, Associated Press reported.

Following the tragic incident, Sudan villagers had gathered at the scene while at least two dredgers tried to discover probable survivors and remain, according to photographs uploaded on Facebook by the mining firm. In addition to this, some photographs have even shown people making traditional graves for the dead to be buried.

The country's state-run mining firm comments on the Gold Mine Collapse

As per the mining company, local authorities had shut down the gold mine due to prior mishaps, and security personnel have been deployed to guard it for some time. When the guard was removed, "prospectors sneaked to the mine to work again," Sputnik reported. In the statement, the Sudanese Mineral Resources Limited Company requested that troops be stationed at the location to prevent unauthorised mining. It also asked local people to assist it in resuming mining operations in the region, which had been halted since 2019. However, the company did not provide further detail.

Sudan is one of the big gold producers, with mines spread throughout the nation. As per official figures, the East African nation generated 36.6 tons in 2020, the second-highest on the continent. In the last two years, the transitional government has moved to regulate the sector in response to reports of gold smuggling. Furthermore, in Sudan's gold mines, where safety rules are not frequently enforced, collapses are frequent.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash/ Representative Image)