Sudan: PM Hamdok Announces Resignation As Crackdown On Pro-democracy Protesters Continues

Sudan’s PM Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday officially announced that he would be stepping down as head of state, more than two months after a coup and following another deadly crackdown on protesters, with the military now firmly in control. Back in November, Hamdok had been reinstated as prime minister after signing an agreement with the military following the October coup. However, he had been absent from his office for days, and he had even failed to name a cabinet. Now, his resignation throws Sudan into political uncertainty amid uphill security and economic challenges.

"I announce my resignation from the post of prime minister," Abdalla Hamdok said during a televised Sunday evening address.

"I leave this position to other sons and daughters of my homeland, so that they can continue to govern the dear homeland and live out with it what remains of the transitional period toward a civil, democratic state,” he added.

In his televised address, Hamdok called for a dialogue to agree on a “national charter” and to “draw a roadmap” to complete the transition to democracy in accordance with the 2019 constitutional document governing the transitional period. He did not name his successor. Hamdok said that his efforts to bridge the widening gap and settle disputes among the political forces have failed.

Further, Hamdok went on to warn that the ongoing political stalemate since the military takeover could become a full-blown crisis and damage the nation’s already battered economy. He said that he tried as much as he possibly could to prevent Sudan from sliding into a disaster. “Now, our nation is going through a dangerous turning point that could threaten its survival unless it is urgently rectified,” he added.

Nearly 56 killed in pro-democracy demonstrations

Meanwhile, it is to mention that Hamdok’s resignation comes in the wake of dozens of demonstration-related deaths, including the killings of two anti-coup protesters in Omdurman. On Sunday, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) informed that one of the protectors was killed by a gunshot wound in the chest. Another victim was found to have a “severe head wound”.

According to Sputnik, last week, six people were also killed and hundreds more were injured in nationwide protests against the government and military rule. At least 56 people have been killed since the October military coup led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. Among the hundreds injured are women, who were reported to have been sexually abused alongside the violent crashes.

(Image: AP)