Sudan Prepares To Receive 200,000 Refugees Fleeing Ethiopian Conflict In Tigray Region

As a direct consequence of the growing conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, Sudan could end up with 200,000 refugees. According to reports, nearly 10,000 people have already crossed the border, some of whom are injured.

The crisis in Ethiopia is not sudden and has been building up for months. In September this year, the Tigray region had conducted elections despite orders from the federal government to postpone all kinds of polls due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sudan braces up for migrants

Al-Sir Khalid, the head of the refugee agency in Sudan’s Kassala province told The Associated Press that there are lots of children and women among the migrants. He added, "They are arriving very tired and exhausted. They are hungry and thirsty since they have walked long distances on rugged terrain." He also said that the situation is deteriorating. This comes amid a lack of humanitarian access and they urgently need food and fuel.

Earlier this week, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced major changes in his government’s military and intelligence leadership as he reshuffled many top officials amid the conflict with Tigray region. With this, he also urged all his citizens to not target the ethnic Tigrayan people amid growing fears of a civil war. The cabinet reshuffle aimed at bringing the most outspoken supporters of the Tigray operation to the forefront.

Ethiopia’s central government and Tigray’s regional government, the Tigray People's Liberation Front, blame each other for starting the conflict and each regards the other as 'illegal'. The TPLF dominated Ethiopia's ruling coalition for years before Abiy came to office in 2018. It has since then accused the prime minister's administration of targeting and marginalizing its officials.

According to reports, the European Union, the African Union and others have urged Abiy to put an end to the conflict as it may lead to destabilization in Ethiopia.

(Image Credits: AP)