Sudan To Have New PM, Sovereign Council 'within A Week At The Latest', Says Al-Burhan

In a major announcement after the military coup in Sudan and ongoing demonstrations by civilians to protest against it, Commander-in-chief of Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has announced that a new Prime Minister and the Sovereign Council will appear in the African nation within a couple of days, "within a week at the latest". Speaking to Sputnik, al-Burhan informed that Sudan’s new PM will be a technocrat, however, he added that there are no candidates for the post yet. He went on to say that as there are no political forces currently, the Sudanese armed forces have a “patriotic duty” to lead the people of the nation and help them in the transition period until elections are held.

Further, al-Burhan assured that the cabinet will be appointed by a new Prime Minister and the military will not be interfering. He said that it will be up to different layers of the Sudanese society to reach a consensus on candidacy for prime minister. The Sudanese leader added that a new PM and the Sovereign Council will appear “within a week at the latest”.

"I hope this will be done in a couple of days or within a week at the latest," al-Burhan said.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, al-Burhan, announced in a televised address that general elections in the African country would be held in July 2023. The Sudanese leader added that before that time the nation would be ruled by an independent Cabinet of Ministers. "The functioning government will be handling all state affairs before the elections, which will take place in July of 2023," he said.

Aftermath of military takeover

The Sudanese military had detained deposed PM Abdalla Hamdok and several other members of the government on Monday. Al-Burhan then announced to the nation the introduction of a state of emergency and the dissolution of the country’s government. On Tuesday, it was reported that Hamdok and his wife had returned to their capital residence.

But since Monday, nine protesters have been killed in the demonstrations against the military coup. International pressure has mounted on the military in Sudan. Members of the UNSC have already denounced the coup, warning that it threatens to destabilise one of Africa’s unstable regions. The US has also condemned the military takeover of the transitional government. The African Union, on the other hand, suspended Sudan - a move typically taken in the wake of coups.

