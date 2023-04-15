Sudan Unrest LIVE: Indians Urged To Postpone Travel To Sudan Amid Escalating Violence

Quick links:
On Saturday, the Secretary General of the United Nations condemned the violent clashes that took place in Sudan. He also stated that he is currently engaging with the African Union and other regional leaders to deal with the issue. Earlier today, the African Union called for an immediate ceasefire in the African region. "I condemn the outbreak of fighting between the Rapid Support Forces & the Sudanese Armed Forces in Sudan. I’m engaging with the AU and leaders in the region & reaffirm the commitment of the @UN to support the people of Sudan in their efforts to restore a democratic transition," Guterres wrote on Twitter.
I condemn the outbreak of fighting between the Rapid Support Forces & the Sudanese Armed Forces in Sudan.
I’m engaging with the AU and leaders in the region & reaffirm the commitment of the @UN to support the people of Sudan in their efforts to restore a democratic transition.
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly condemned the ongoing violent clashes in Sudan. "The ongoing violence across Sudan must stop immediately. The UK calls on the Sudanese leadership to do all they can to restrain their troops and de-escalate to prevent further bloodshed. Military action will not resolve this situation," Cleverly wrote on Twitter on Saturday.
The ongoing violence across Sudan must stop immediately.
The UK calls on the Sudanese leadership to do all they can to restrain their troops and deescalate to prevent further bloodshed.
Military action will not resolve this situation.
Amid the rising chaos in Sudan due to the clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group, the African Union released a statement on Saturday and called for an "urgent" ceasefire. “Today when things have gone dangerously out of control and resort to armed violence has prevailed as a way of resolving political disputes, the President of the Commission of the African Union makes a fervent appeal to all parties, armed forces and [RSF], in particular, to immediately cease the destruction of the country, the panic of the populations and the bloodbaths of innocent people in the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan,” the statement reads.
On Saturday, the Sudanese paramilitary force RSF claimed that a battalion of the Egyptian army have submitted to the paramilitary group. They shared a video of the whole ordeal on Twitter. In the video, a number of men can be seen dressed in army uniforms and crouched on the ground as they speak to the RSF officers. "A battalion of the Egyptian army and forces surrenders to the Rapid Support Forces in Marawi," the paramilitary group wrote on Twitter.
The Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has announced that they have taken control of the Kabkabiya District, located in the North Darfur state of Sudan. They also stated that they have arrested the region's commander. "The Rapid Support Forces take control of the 21st Brigade, Kabkabiya, and arrest the region's commander," the paramilitary force tweeted on Saturday.
Chad’s government has shut down its border with Sudan and urged for calm amid cip attempt by Sudan’s main paramilitary group.
“Chad appeals to the regional and international community as well as to all friendly countries to prioritise a return to peace,” it said in a statement.
It added that its 872 mile border with Sudan will remain shut until further notice.
Indian planning to travel to Sudan should postpone their travel.
PLEASE ALSO STAY CALM AND WAIT FOR UPDATES.
Ex-PM Abdalla Hamdok on Saturday called for Sudan’s military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, army commanders and RSF leaders to prevent the ongoing fighting immediately.
“The bullet, when it escapes from the weapon, will not differentiate between the aggressor and the non-aggressor, and the victims are the Sudanese,” Hamdok said in a video uploaded on his Facebook account.
“I demand al-Burhan, the army commanders, and the RSF leaders to stop the bullets immediately and for the voice of reason to rule. There is no victor over the corpses of its people," he added.
He further called on the world “to fulfill their duty to resolve and calm the warring parties”.
League of Arab States (LAS) Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit denounced the use of weapons in Sudan and called for an immediate ceasefire
"Aboul Gheit condemns the use of arms in Sudan and calls for an immediate ceasefire," the LAS said in a statement.
The LAS chief further noted the need to prevent the escalation and the bloodshed. He added that the organisation is ready to intervene to probe the events in Sudan.
Expressing concerns over the current situation in Sudan, UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths said in tweet: "I’m very concerned about the latest developments in Khartoum, #Sudan. With nearly 16 million people - or a third of the population - in need of humanitarian aid, more violence will only make things worse."
Taking to Twitter on Saturday, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said that he is deeply concerned about reports of escalating violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces.
"We are in touch with the Embassy team in Khartoum - all are currently accounted for. We urge all actors to stop the violence immediately and avoid further escalations or troop mobilizations and continue talks to resolve outstanding issues," he added.
Deeply concerned about reports of escalating violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces. We are in touch with the Embassy team in Khartoum - all are currently accounted for. We urge all actors to stop the violence immediately and avoid further escalations…
The head of the United Nations mission in Sudan on Saturday urged “immediate” end to clashes between the country's army and paramilitaries.
UNITAMS chief Volker Perthes “strongly condemns the eruption of fighting in Sudan”, the UN said in a statement.
“Perthes has reached out to both parties asking them for an immediate cessation of fighting to ensure the safety of the Sudanese people and to spare the country from further violence.”
Amid the ongoing clashes in Sudan, Russia expects that the conflicting sides will launch negotiations soon, said Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrey Chernovol, as per TASS.
"Clashes are ongoing between the Rapid Support Forces and the Army. We hope that the conflicting sides will move from conflict to negotiations in the next few hours," Chernovol said.
Meanwhile, the embassy in Sudan has advised Russian citizens to stay at home. However, no injuries among Russians have been reported so far.
On Saturday, Egypt called on all Sudanese parties to exercise maximum restraint amid clashes between the country's army and the RSF.
In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said Egypt is following all the developments of the situation in Sudan with great concern.
It called on all parties in Sudan to exercise maximum restraint in order to “protect the lives and capabilities of the brotherly Sudanese people, and uphold the supreme interests of the homeland.”
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has called all parties in Sudan to de-escalate, exercise restraint and work towards ending the crisis through talks, the state news agency has reported.
The agency said that the UAE Embassy in Khartoum was following “with great concern the developments in Sudan and has reaffirmed the UAE’s position on the importance of de-escalation, and working towards finding a peaceful solution to the crisis between the concerned parties".
The UAE Embassy calls upon the citizens of the country in Sudan to exercise caution and avoid gatherings and unrest. "We stress the importance of following the safety instructions issued by the Sudanese authorities, contacting the embassy at 0097180024 or 0097180044444 and registering for my presence service," it said on Twitter.
Three civilians have been killed in Sudan after clashes broke out between coyntry's army and paramilitary forces, according to doctors’ union, reported Insider Paper.
"Residents of Khartoum and Merowe woke up this morning to the sounds of gunfire amid panic, fear and anticipation from the citizens as a result of the clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces," the CCSD’S said on Twitter.
Departure Hall Khartoum Airport #Sudan
Top European Union diplomat Josep Borrell Fontelles reacted to the Saturday clashes between the Sudanese military and the RSF in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum. The EU diplomat called the whole ordeal 'alarming'. "Alarming news of fighting in #Sudan. The EU calls on all forces to stop the violence immediately. An escalation will only aggravate the situation. The protection of citizens is a priority. All EU staff in the country is safe and accounted for," Fontelles wrote on Twitter.
Alarming news of fighting in #Sudan. The EU calls on all forces to stop the violence immediately.
An escalation will only aggravate the situation. Protection of citizens is a priority.
All EU staff in the country is safe and accounted for.
Amid the raging Sudan crisis, Saudi Arabia's airline Saudia has announced the suspension of all its flights to and from Sudan until further notice. According to Al Arabiya, the decision by the Saudi airline came on Saturday after the airline stated that one of its aircraft had an “accident” in Khartoum’s airport in Sudan. The accident occurred before the aircraft was scheduled to depart for Riyadh on Saturday.
Amid the ongoing clashes in the African country, Russia should be present in Somalia to end the conflict and serve as a counterweight to Western influence in Africa as a whole, Siad Abdi Nur, a representative of the Somalian opposition, told Sputnik.
Abdi Nur had served as an adviser to e-Somalian President Mohamed Abdullahi. He is also known as "Farmaajo" and is currently visiting Russia.
"Russia can even participate in Somalian politics and can win, and Somalia would be at peace, because we have got a solution where Russia can win without the West. The West does not want my country to be in peace; they create chaos, people kill each other, continue this war," Abdi Nur stated.
The Sudanese army on Saturday stated that its fighter jets are carrying out strikes on military bases of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) near the capital of Khartoum.
"The Sudanese air force is destroying the RSF camps of Taiba and Soba and chasing members of the RSF who try to disguise themselves among civilians," the Sudanese army said in a statement.
In a statement, Qatari Foreign Ministry said: "We call on the Sudanese parties to exercise maximum restraint and resort to the voice of reason," reported AlarabyTV.
US Secretary of State Blinken described the situation in Sudan as "fragile", stating that some actors "may be pushing against that progress," as per TRT World.
He insisted there was still opportunity to complete transition to civilian-led government
Several aircraft, including a Saudia A330, damaged at Khartoum Airport as Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces claimed control of the airport after days of tension in the country.
The Sudanese Army has informed that it continued to keep the Presidential Palace and other strategic objects under control, denying the claim by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Earlier in the day, clashes broke out between the RSF and the army earlier in the day.
The RSF declared that they have seized the Republican Palace lodging the Presidency in Khartoum, the international airport of Khartoum and an air base in the city of Merowe.
"Our military are countering the attempts of the Rapid Support Forces to seize strategical objects, including the Republican Palace, the General Command and the headquarters of the Sovereignty Council," the Sudanese army said in a statement.
As the Sudan crisis grows deeper, the fighter jets of Sudan's armed forces are carrying out an operation to stop the irresponsible actions of the RSF, the statement added.
Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which are the Sudanese paramilitary forces, are operated by the Sudanese Government.
Headed by Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the RSF has been accused of human rights abuses. These include the June 2019 killing of at least 120 protesters at a sit-in demonstration at Army headquarters.
Formed in 2013, the RSF included the fighters from the notorious Janjaweed militia that brutally fought off rebels in Darfur.
Some 40,000 of its members in 2015 joined the Saudi-led military intervention in the war in Yemen.
RSF fighters have also been sent to Libya.
In a bid to facilitate their proposed transition to civilian rule, there was a plan to begin integrating the RSF into the army.
UAE-funded paramilitaries in #Sudan celebrate control of military airport in the capital city claiming #Egyptian aircrafts were taken as spoils and that Egyptian troops fled the scene along with local army.
Fierce clashes between Sudan’s military and the country’s powerful paramilitary force erupted Saturday in the capital and elsewhere in the African nation, raising fears of a wider conflict in the chaos-stricken nation.
In Khartoum, the sound of heavy firing could be heard in a number of areas, including the city center and the neighborhood of Bahri.
In a series of statements, the Rapid Support Forces militia accused the army of attacking its forces at one of its bases in south Khartoum. They claimed they seized the city’s airport and “completely controlled” Khartoum’s Republican Palace, the seat of the country’s presidency. The group also said it seized an airport and air base in the northern city of Marawi, some 350 kilometers (215 miles) northwest of Khartoum. The Associated Press was unable to verify those claims.
The Sudanese army said fighting broke out after RSF troops tried to attack its forces in the southern part of the capital. Later, the military declared the RSF a “rebel force,” describing the paramilitary’s statements as “lies.”
Sudan's General Intelligence Service (GIS) has described the actions of the country's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as "mutinous".
Earlier in the day, gunfire could be heard outside the RSF's military camp in Khartoum.
"Sudan's General Security Service considers the country's RSF to be mutinous," the GIS said in a statement, quoted by Al-Arabiya broadcaster.
Warplanes in Sudan seem to be flying low and bombing the putschists #Sudan #Khartoum