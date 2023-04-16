Sudan: What Is The Clash Between The Sudanese Military & Rapid Support Forces All About?

Khartoum and other regions of Sudan are witnessing intense fighting between Sudan's military and its formidable paramilitary group, which has dashed hopes for a shift to democracy and increased concerns of a broader conflict. As per the Sudan Doctors' Syndicate, the number of casualties has climbed to 56 (as of 12:00 pm IST), and there are at least 595 injured individuals as of Sunday.

After months of mounting tensions between the military and its erstwhile ally, the Rapid Support Forces group, the clashes marked a culmination. These tensions had resulted in a delay in the agreement with political parties to restore Sudan's brief democratic transition that was interrupted by a military coup in October 2021.

Densely populated neighbourhoods in the capital city of Khartoum witnessed a tumultuous sight, as fighters in trucks equipped with mounted machine guns engaged in battles, firing relentlessly.

Why is the Sudanese military & the paramilitary force fighting against each other?

Following the October 2021 coup, Sudan has been governed by a council of generals, with two military figures at the centre of the current conflict. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is the head of the armed forces, is effectively serving as the country's president. Meanwhile, his deputy and leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, is another key figure in the dispute.

The current tensions are a result of a dispute over the integration of the RSF, led by Dagalo, into the armed forces and which authority should supervise the integration process. This integration is a vital requirement of Sudan's transition agreement with political groups, which is yet to be signed.

The recent fighting is a culmination of months of mounting tensions between Burhan and Dagalo. Furthermore, it also follows years of political turmoil, which started with the 2021 coup.

Established in 2013, the RSF originated from the infamous Janjaweed militia that brutally fought against rebels in the Darfur region. Under the leadership of Gen. Dagalo, the group has grown into a dominant force that has intervened in conflicts in Yemen and Libya, and controls some of Sudan's gold mines.

However, it has also faced accusations of human rights violations, including the alleged massacre of over 120 protesters in June 2019. The existence of such a powerful force outside the army has been viewed as a contributing factor to instability in Sudan.

The recent fighting is the latest in a series of tensions that have emerged since the ousting of former President Omar al-Bashir in 2019, following massive street protests against his nearly three-decade-long rule. The army carried out a coup to remove him, but civilians continued to call for a say in the transition to democracy.

A joint military-civilian government was established but was later overthrown in another coup in October 2021, which intensified the rivalry between Gen. Burhan and Gen. Dagalo. While a framework agreement was reached in December 2021 to transfer power back to civilians, talks to finalise the details have not been successful.

At the end of the day, the military released a statement rejecting any possibility of negotiations with the RSF and urged for the dissolution of what it referred to as a "rebellious militia." In response, the head of the paramilitary group referred to the military chief as a "criminal."

The use of such strong language indicated that the dispute between the former allies, who jointly orchestrated the 2021 coup, was expected to persist.

Neighbouring Chad announced that it is closing its land borders with Sudan.