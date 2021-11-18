Sudanese Troops Kill 10 Anti-coup Protesters As Thousands Rally In Khartoum

Sudanese security forces shot and killed ten people during anti-coup protests in country's capital, Khartoum, on Wednesday, according to the civilian-backed Sudanese Doctors Committee. "Three civilians were killed by the live ammunition of security forces during today's anti-coup processions in Khartoum...bringing the number of civilians killed by Junta forces during today's processions to 5," the Sudanese Central Doctors Committee (CCSD) said on Facebook as per the CNN. The committee later reported that a further five people had been shot dead -- two in Khartoum and three in Bahri, taking the death toll to 10.

In Khartoum hospitals, a large number of victims have been admitted to serious conditions. CCSD further added that nearly 70 demonstrators have been injured during the pro-democracy rallies. The Sudanese troops were shooting victims "in the head, chest, and stomach," the CCDS said as per Xinhua. The physicians blamed the Sudanese army troops for enforcing a nationwide phone and internet shutdown in order to conceal crimes against civilians.

The anti-coup rallies in Sudan started when the army troops, led by the Sudan Army general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, seized control over the nation on 25 October, abolishing the transitional government and detaining several civilian leaders, since then Sudan has been wracked by unrest. Millions of people have taken to the streets around the nation to demand a civilian-led transitional government.

Earlier on 13 November, the Sudanese troops allegedly killed five people and injured many in a heavy crackdown on pro-democracy protests. According to reports in the media, doctors treating demonstrators wounded in the fatal battle confirmed that at least five civilians were killed with several injured individuals were admitted to the hospitals. The Associated Press reported, citing the Sudan Doctors Committee that four people were killed by bullets and one perished from a tear gas canister. Several other protestors were also injured, including by bullets, according to the report.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is ready for discussions to achieve stability and peace

Meanwhile, Sudan Army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan indicated on Tuesday that the military has no intention of staying in power. In a meeting with the United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee in Khartoum, the coup leader underlined the military's willingness to conduct an unconditional discussion that will contribute to the nation's peace and stability. Al-claims Burhan's came just five days after announcing a new ruling council that excludes the civilian coalition, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

Asserting his commitment to the constitution, Burhan stated that he is willing to engage in a detailed discourse with all political groups in order to finalise the transitional authority's formation. According to Xinhua, he also stated that the military dictatorship will ensure the democratic transition is effective until a free and fair election is held in July 2023.

(Image: AP)