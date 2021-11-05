Sudan's Army General Commander Al-Burhan Orders Release 4 Civilian Ministers Held In Coup

Amid calls for restoring the democratic transition in Sudan, Sudanese Armed Forces General Commander Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared on Thursday to free four Civilian ministers who were detained in a coup. According to official Sudan TV, the ministers who will be released include Communications Minister Hashim Hasabal-Rasoul, Transport Minister Ali Jiddo, Youths, and Sports Minister Yousif Adam, and Information Minister Hamza Baloul. The order of detention of the officials from Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's administration came on 25 October, from the coup chief, General Al-Burhan.

In an attempt to settle the situation, the chief of the United Nations Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), Volker Perthes is conducting discussions between the Sudanese Army and the Forces of Freedom and Change Alliance (FFC), the governing coalition's civilian side. Further, the Sudanese Army led by General Al-Burhan had started taking action on 25 October to terminate the cooperation between the military and the coalition's civilian group which was supervising Sudan's transitional governance. Following this, Al-Burhan imposed a nationwide state of emergency and disbanded the sovereign assembly and administration. Al-Burhan has even been accused of staging a military coup by the FFC.

Four Nations urges for restoration of Sudanese govt after military coup

Meanwhile, on 3 November, Wednesday, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United States, and the United Kingdom had teamed up to call for the restoration of a civilian-led government in Sudan following a military coup. According to the Associated Press, the nations issued a joint statement requesting the military to release anyone imprisoned in relation to the takeover and dissolve the state of emergency that has been in effect across the country since 25 October. The four countries have reiterated their backing for the Sudanese people and highlighted the need of supporting their ambitions for a democratic and peaceful society, the joint statement reads.

Further, the statement stated that the nations urge a constructive dialogue between all parties and request everyone to prioritise peace and security for Sudanese. They also stressed the need of adhering to the Constitutional Document and the Juba Peace Agreement as the foundation for future discussions on how to sustain military-civilian cooperation throughout the transition period until Sudan's elections. According to the Associated Press, the statement may put pressure on the coup leader, General Al-Burhan, and his deputy, General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, to make compromises during ongoing peace talks.

(Image: AP)