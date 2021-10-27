Sudan’s coup leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said that the military seized power on Monday, 25 October to prevent “civil war”. In a televised news conference on Tuesday, Burhan said that the “dangers were in front of us” citing discrimination prevailing in Sudan that would lead to “fragmentation” of the nation. It is pertinent to note that the coup came just less than a month before Burhan was slated to hand the leadership of the Sovereign Council that runs the nation to a civilian.

The move would have significantly reduced the military’s hold on power in Sudan. Initially, deposed Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was held at Burhan’s home, the general had said, adding that the PM was in good health. But later on Tuesday, Hamdok’s office confirmed that he was allowed to return to his home along with his wife.

The takeover also comes in the backdrop of escalating tensions between military and civilian leaders over the course and pace of Sudan’s transition to democracy, the process which now appears to be threatened.

On his second televised appearance since the coup, Burhan said, “There were people who were talking about discriminating against others, and that was driving this country to reach a civil war that would lead to the fragmentation of this country, tearing apart its unity, its fabric and society. These dangers were in front of us.”

“The whole country was deadlocked due to political rivalries...The experience during the past two years has proven that the participation of political forces in the transitional period is flawed and stirs up strife,” he added.

Some govt officials to ‘face trial’

While Burhan claimed that Hamdok was detained for his "own safety", he warned that other detained government officials of the dissolved government could face trial as demonstrators continued to flood the streets against the putsch. He said, “Of the slew of senior government officials detained in Monday’s coup, some tried to incite a rebellion within the armed forces. They would face trial. Others who are found 'innocent' would be freed.”

(IMAGE: AP)

(With AP inputs)