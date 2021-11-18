Sudan's Finance Minister Says Return To Pre-takeover Government ‘unlikely & Unrealistic’

As pro-democracy groups continue to protest against the military regime in Sudan, one of the few working ministers in the overthrown government asserted that it is "unrealistic" for the nation to return to pre-coup arrangments. The Finance Minister Gibril Ibrahim suggested deposed Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to 'take his job' as the 'country cannot wait forever.' Ibrahim's statement comes a day after Sovereign Council head and Sudan military commander Lt. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan reiterated his wishes to engage in an unconditional dialogue that leads to ensuring peace and stability in the country.

Once a rebel leader, Ibrahim joined the government earlier this year after the transitional administration reached a peace deal with a rebel alliance, ending years of civil war. He was also one of the leaders who protested against Hamdok before Al-Burhan toppled the former council. Speaking to the Associated Press on Wednesday, the finance minister highlighted that the calls from US and other world leaders to come to an agreement in order to restore civilian power is "unlikely and unrealistic".

Dismissing demands of a power-sharing deal that established the deposed transitional government in 2019, Ibrahim stated: "It is rather unrealistic to say, either we turn to October 23rd or 24th or we are not going to talk to you...There is a new reality, and we need to look into it."

It is to mention that negotiations have been underway to get Hamdok, who is currently under house arrest, in charge of a technocratic Cabinet to run day-to-day activities, as per Associated Press. “The country cannot wait forever, so if he doesn’t take the job, then someone else will definitely take it,” Ibrahim stressed while talking about the spike in violent uprisings and subsequent crackdowns. Criticising sanctions imposed on Sudan due to the political scenario, he further argued that the international community (especially the US and World Bank) should allow financial aid regardless of who is in power.

Protests take violent turns in Sudan

Anti-military protests have continued to take violent turns since October. Sudanese security forces shot and killed ten people during anti-coup protests in country's capital, Khartoum, on Wednesday, according to the civilian-backed Sudanese Doctors Committee. At least five pro-democracy protestors were killed in a rally against a military coup after Sudanese coup forces allegedly fired live ammunition and tear gas, on November 13, Saturday. The protests came after Al-Burhan reappointed himself as the head of Sovereign Council, the interim governing body, after ousting the democratic government. Citing the Sudan Doctors Committee, the Associated Press informed the dead included four killed by gunshots and one from a tear gas canister.

Sudan's Military Chief ready for unconditional dialogue to achieve stability

The military has no intention to remain in power, chief of Sovereign Council of Sudan and General Commander of the military Lt. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Tuesday. Speaking to US assistant secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee in Khartoum, the coup leader emphasised the openness and readiness of the military to lead an unconditional dialogue that leads to ensuring peace and stability in the country. Al-Burhan's assertions come within five days after he announced a new ruling council that excluded the civilian coalition, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Assuring his adherence to the constitutional document, Burhan assured that he is ready to engage in a comprehensive dialogue with all political forces to complete the structure of the transitional authority.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)