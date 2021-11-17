Sudan's Military Chief Ready For Unconditional Dialogue To Achieve Stability And Peace

The military has no intention to remain in power, chief of Sovereign Council of Sudan and General Commander of the military Lt. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Tuesday. Speaking to US assistant secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee in Khartoum, the coup leader emphasised the openness and readiness of the military to lead an unconditional dialogue that leads to ensuring peace and stability in the country. Al-Burhan's assertions come within five days after he announced a new ruling council that excluded the civilian coalition, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Assuring his adherence to the constitutional document, Burhan assured that he is ready to engage in a comprehensive dialogue with all political forces to complete the structure of the transitional authority. He also pledged that the military regime will make the democratic transition successful until reaching a free and fair election in July 2023, Xinhua mentioned. Responding to Phee's message, as conveyed by Washington, Lt. Burhan also promised to release political detainees unless convicted of a criminal charge.

"Steps to release political detainees have already begun, and any detainee who is not found guilty of a criminal offense will be released," Xinhua quoted al-Burhan as saying.

Won't participate in any govt. following transition: Al-Burhan

Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Lt. Burhan last week in an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera had claimed that he will not participate in any government following the transition period.

"We are committed to handing over power to a civilian government of national competency and we pledge to preserve the transition from any interference that can hinder it," Al-Burhan said on Sunday, reiterating his commitment to completing the democratic transition and holding elections on time.

The remarks came as Sudan continued to carry out anti-coup demonstrations across the capital city of Khartoum and adjacent provinces pushing the country further into political crisis. Acknowledging Sudanese rights' to peaceful protest, the leader also refuted reports of the army killing protestors citing information from probe into deaths of anti-coup demonstrators.

Five pro-democracy protestors killed in rally

At least five pro-democracy protestors were killed in a rally against a military coup after Sudanese coup forces allegedly fired live ammunition and tear gas, on November 13, Saturday. The protests came after al-Burhan reappointed himself as the head of Sovereign Council, the interim governing body, after ousting the democratic government.

Sudan has witnessed a series of violent uprisings against the military regime that took over Khartoum in October following which Burhan declared a state of emergency.

Image: AP