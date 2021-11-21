Sudan's Ousted PM Hamdok To Reassume Office As Politicians Reach Deal With Military

Sudan’s ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and the Sudanese military has agreed on a political declaration that would allow the politician to return to the office along with a fresh technocratic government, reported Sky News Arabia citing its own sources in Khartoum. The agreement between Hamdok and the military reportedly also entails the release of all political prisoners who were ousted when the government was toppled on 25 October.

Since last month’s coup, Sudan had witnessed an upsurge of violence after the military seized power and dissolved the transitional government. The military had arrested the civilian leaders triggering thousands of demonstrators to flood the streets across the nation demanding the transition to civilian rule. AP separately stated that the deal between the military and the political parties also included the country's largest National Umma party. However, the Umma party leader issued a statement implying that it did not sign off the deal.

UN, US, among others played 'crucial roles'

Citing unnamed officials, AP said that Hamdok will lead an independent technocratic cabinet adding that the United Nations and the United States among others played “crucial roles” in crafting the agreement. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the deal ahead of an official announcement. The coup, which came over two years after the popular uprising led to the removal of autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government, drew global criticism.

The US, its allies and the UN condemned the military takeover and also the excessive use of force against the anti-coup protesters. The officials also told AP that the Sovereign Council would meet later on Sunday before the official announcement of the deal is made. A national initiative formed in the wake of the coup includes political parties and other public figures, said in a statement that Hamdok would be reinstated. It also said that a technocratic cabinet would be formed and added that the deals with the Sudanese military would be signed later on 21 November along with a political declaration. It reportedly did not elaborate.

However, Umma Party said in a statement stressed its opposition to any deal that fails to “meet the aspirations of all revolutionaries and the Sudanese people.”

“The party expresses its faith in the victorious and rebellious resistance and reaffirms that it shall always stand by the people to protect justice,” it added.

(IMAGE: AP)

(With AP inputs)