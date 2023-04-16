Sudan's Paramilitary Forces Share Video They Claim Shows ‘surrendered’ Egyptian Troops

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF] on Saturday shared visuals claiming that they captured Egyptian troops who “surrendered” to them in the northern Sudan town of Merowe. A battalion of Egyptian troops was stationed at the Merowe air base in northern Sudan at the time clashes broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary group, according to emerging reports. Egyptian forces hold joint drills with Sudanese forces amid the tensions with Ethiopia.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) mostly operated as the militia during the Darfur war but were later incorporated into Sudan's formal military. In the video that they shared on Saturday, dozens of men in Egyptian military uniforms were seen on the ground, surrounded by RSF members.

Footage shows an Egyptian army battalion that Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) claim surrendered to its troops following capture of Merowe airport near Khartoum. pic.twitter.com/J12r5I7I3B — Iran Observer (@Iranobserver01) April 15, 2023

🇪🇬🇸🇩Images of several Egyptian MiG-29M fighters captured by the RSF at the Merowe military base in northern Sudan, together with Egyptian military personnel (including commandos of the "El-Sa'ka" special forces of the Egyptian army ). pic.twitter.com/fdW175XuEN — Mamun🦸‍♂ (@mamun7i) April 15, 2023

"A battalion of the Egyptian army surrendered to the Rapid Support Forces in Merowe," the RSF said on Twitter on April 15.

Egyptian forces arrived in Sudan for joint military drills

Egyptian Armed Forces confirmed the presence of their troops at an airbase in the town of Merowe, north of the capital, Khartoum in Sudan, adding that they had arrived for joint exercises. It noted in a statement that the Egyptian military is sparing "no effort" to ensure the safety of its troops as Sudan’s capital city, Khartoum, and several other cities, were rocked with violence.

As visuals of the Egyptian troop taken hostage by the RSF emerged, the head of the paramilitary group noted on April 15 that his forces were ready to cooperate with Egypt to secure the return of the Egyptian personnel who were captured in the middle of the Sudanese capital Khartoum and the Egyptian border. Egypt’s military said that the forces were in Sudan to conduct the military drills. It added that it is maintaining contact with the Sudanese authorities to secure the Egyptian troops' release and to get a guarantee of their safety.

RSF claimed that the Egyptian soldiers handed themselves over to the group. It made other claims that its fighters attacked the Sudan Army base in southern Khartoum, as well as seized control of the city’s airport. Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on Saturday also claimed to have captured the Republican Palace, the building of the seat of the presidency in Khartoum. Sudan's Armed Forces, meanwhile released a statement claiming that the RSF initiated the violence by first attacking southern Khartoum and the residence of Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, the commander-in-chief of the SAF. The statement described RSF as the "rebel forces."

Egypt, in a statement, called on the Sudanese to exercise maximum restraint as clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) issued. A Foreign Ministry statement said Egypt has been closely monitoring the developments of the situation in Sudan with "great concern." It stated that all parties must exercise maximum restraint in order to "protect the lives and capabilities of the brotherly Sudanese people, and uphold the supreme interests of the homeland.”