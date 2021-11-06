Sudan's Protest Movement Announces Strikes For Two Days; Rejects Power-sharing With Army

Sudan’s protest movement has announced strikes for two days starting Sunday, 7 November in a bid to reject the internationally backed initiatives to return to a power-sharing arrangement with the army after the government was toppled on 25 October. As per AP, the movement called for the establishment of a civilian government to direct the transition to democracy. The latest call came as a leader of Sudan’s main political party accused the military leadership of holding talks in bad faith.

Sudan’s military seized power last month, engulfing the entire country in chaos and dissolving the transitional administration. The army even arrested dozens of officials of the former government while the United Nations chief called for a ‘reverse coup.’ The coup was met with international outcry and significant protests across Khartoum and other parts of the nation. The military takeover of the country also upended the country’s weak planned transition to democratic rule, stated AP.

UN Human Rights Chief Denounces Sudan Coup

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, on Friday, condemned actions by military leaders in Sudan following a coup almost two weeks ago and called them to “step back” to let civilian rule return. Speaking at a Human Rights Council Session in Sudan, Michelle Bachelet decried excessive use of force by the military and asked it to allow the country to return to the path of progress and reforms.

“Events since the coup have recalled a sombre page in the country’s history when freedom of expression was stifled and human rights were comprehensively repressed,” said Bachelet, in reference to the 30-year rule of Sudan by former autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

“I urge Sudan’s military leaders, and their backers, to step back in order to allow the country to return to the path of progress towards institutional and legal reforms,” she added.

Meanwhile, the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Sudanese generals on Sunday, 31 October to reverse their takeover of the country after the massive demonstrations took place in North African country on Saturday. Guterres said that Sudanese army officials should “take heed” of the Saturday protests. Taking to Twitter, the UN chief said, “Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements.” He referred to the power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule following the ouster of Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.

