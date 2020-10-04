Sudan's Transitional Government, Rebel Alliance Sign Peace Deal To End Years Of Conflict

In a positive step towards ending Sudan's decades-long civil wars, the country's transitional authorities and a rebel alliance signed a peace deal on Saturday, October 3. A popular uprising in the country saw President Omar al-Bashir removed from power in 2019 and the transitional government that followed has devoted considerable time and effort to reach a settlement with rebel groups operating in far-flung provinces.

Peace deal finalised, but not all parties onboard

As per reports, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in a tweet on Friday, October 2 said that the next big challenge for his government is to work with local and international partners so that the benefits of the peace deal could be made clear to everyone. Civilian leaders in Sudan hope that the deal will allow them to reduce military spending and thereby take further steps towards repairing the country’s economy.

The signing of the peace deal between the transitional government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front, a coalition of several armed groups, reportedly took place in Juba, South Sudan. South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011 after decades of civil unrest.

The summit was also attended by South Sudan President Salva Kiir as Gen. Mohammed Hamadan Dagalo, the commander of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, signed the agreement with rebel leaders. Other notable foreign officials who were in attendance include US Special Envoy for Sudan Donald Booth, African Union chairman Moussa Faki, and Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madboul.,

According to reports, the peace deal will grant self-rule for Blue Nile, South Kordofan and West Kordofan provinces. The country’s biggest rebel group, the Sudan Liberation Movement-North led by Abdel-Aziz al-Hiluhas is yet to reach an agreement with the government even though it was involved in the talks. The rebel group has made several demands such as the separation of Church and state, disbanding of Bashir’s militias, and an overhaul to the country’s armed forces. As per reports, the group has also claimed that if its demands are not met, Sudan Liberation Movement-North would then call for self-determination in its area.

(With AP inputs)

