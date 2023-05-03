Sudan's Warring Sides Announce Week-long Truce From May 4

The opposing parties in Sudan have agreed to a seven-day truce, said South Sudan's foreign ministry in Juba. An official statement was released on Tuesday (local time), reported ANI. During the telephonic conversation with South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit, the warring parties agreed to the seven-day truce from May 4 to 11. This statement of cease-fire among the parties comes in the third week of non-stop conflict, which began on April 15.

Meanwhile, Sudanese have been fleeing away from the fighting between rival generals in their capital flooded an already overwhelmed city on the Red Sea and Sudan’s northern borders with Egypt, as explosions and gunfire echoed Monday in Khartoum, reported AP. Further, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and thanked him for Riyadh's support to India's mission to evacuate its citizens from violence-hit Sudan. Taking to Twitter, President Kiir wrote,"Update on Sudan Crisis: President Salva Kiir stressed the importance of a longer ceasefire and naming of representatives to peace talks to be held at an agreed venue." With the tweet, they have also shared the images of the press release related to the cease-fire.

Update on Sudan🇸🇩 Crisis:



President Salva Kiir stressed the importance of a longer ceasefire and naming of representatives to peace talks to be held at an agreed venue. pic.twitter.com/RLDwqqQ9Yj — South Sudan Government 🇸🇸 (@SouthSudanGov) May 2, 2023



One week of cease-fire in Sudan crisis

While agreeing on the ceasefire, the official statment read: "The two principals, General Abdel Fatah Al Burhan, the Chairman of the Sovereign Council and Commander in Chief of Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo Leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have agreed in principle for a seven-day truce from May 4th to 11th. They also agreed to name their representatives to the talks." South Sudan's president has asserted that there should be a longer ceasefire and naming of representatives to peace talks to be held at an agreed venue. In this ongoing conflict in Sudan, the country has witnessed massive bloodshed, reported ANI. "President Salva Kiir, who is the team leader of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State tasked with consultations with the Sudanese leaders, has urged the Sudanese leaders to name their representatives and propose a date to commence the talks as soon as possible," read the press statement. In the press release, they also noted the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Khartoum. President Kiir told the Sudanese leaders to de-escalate the tensions. Sudan's president has also appreciated General Al Burhan and General Dagalo for heeding regional and international calls for a ceasefire. President Kiir has been hoping to take advantage of the 7-day truce and build diplomatic channels between the two, as per the statment released.

Meanwhile, the acting minister of foreign affairs has also been in touch with his counterparts regionally and internationally. The acting minister has consulted and discussed with the Foreign Affairs ministers of Egypt, Uganda, Kenya, and Canada, in addition to the British minister of state in the foreign, commonwealth and development office. During the meetings, they discussed the issues of ceasefire, cessation of hostilities, humanitarian situation and evacuation of affected Sudanese and foreign nationals as well as the co-ordination efforts at various levels. Further, the president has been discussing the humanitarian situation with the Regional Director of the World Food Program, which has recently resumed their operation in the country.

