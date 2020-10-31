Tanzania: John Magufuli Wins Second Presidential Term Amid 'fraud' Charges

Tanzania’s populist President John Magufuli gets a second term amid alleged vote fraud. According to the reports by AP, the election saw ‘widespread irregularities’. The leading opposition candidate alleged a major fraud in the recently concluded election and has said the poll verdict was like "spitting in the face of democracy”. This comes as the United States noted that the Tanzanian election showed signs of "credible allegations of significant election-related fraud and intimidation”.

John Magufuli gets a second term

A major opposition party in Tanzania, ACT Wazalendo is reported to have claimed that its presidential candidate Seif Sharif has already been arrested twice in one week . Also, ACT Wazalendo party official Ismail Jussa was also severely beaten by soldiers. The US also weighed into the country’s election and urged the country’s ruling party to release all the arrested opposition leaders stating that detaining opposition leaders were not the actions of a party that was confident in its victory.

Read: Observers Say Tanzania's Presidential Vote Is Already Flawed

(Residents lineup to cast their vote Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Dodoma, Tanzania, for a presidential election that the opposition warns is already deeply compromised by manipulation and deadly violence. Image Credits: AP)

(The ruling party CCM presidential candidate Dr. John Magufuli, third left, stands in line to cast his vote at Chamwino in Dodoma Wednesday. Oct. 28, 2020. The populist Magufuli, who made his name in part by targeting corruption, now seeks a second five-year term in one of Africa's most populous and fastest-growing economies. Image Credits: AP)

(The ruling party CCM presidential candidate Dr. John Magufuli casts his vote at Chamwino in Dodoma Wednesday. Oct. 28, 2020. Image Credits: AP)

(The ruling party CCM Presidential candidate Dr John Magufuli, second left, with his wife Janeth Magufuli, left, addresses Tanzanians after casting their vote at Chamwino in Dodoma Wednesday. Oct.28, 2020. Image Credits: AP)

Read: Tanzania Election Marred By Malpractice Claims, US Notes 'credible Allegations' Of Fraud

Considering the situation, after voting Magufuli urged citizens to maintain peace. He said, “We must continue to maintain peace”. Under the leadership of President John Magufuli, Tanzania has lost its credibility as a democratic nation. The US has flagged the large margins of victory as worrying signs. It has also noted the occurrence of repeat voting and the pre-filling of ballots.

Read: Tanzania Votes For President Amid Fears Of Violence, Fraud

Also Read: Mount Kilimanjaro Fire: Efforts Underway To Douse Flames On Africa's Tallest Peak

(Image Credits: AP)