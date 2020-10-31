Tanzania: Oppn Demands Fresh Elections, Urges Citizens To Hold ‘peaceful Demonstrations'

Tanzania’s main opposition parties, CHADEMA and ACT Wazalendo, have demanded fresh elections. They have also urged citizens to begin the ‘endless peaceful demonstration’ starting from Monday, November 2. This happened immediately after populist President John Magufuli got a second term amid alleged vote fraud. According to the reports by AP, the election saw ‘widespread irregularities’. The leading opposition candidate alleged a major fraud in the recently concluded election and has said the poll verdict was like "spitting in the face of democracy”.

Opposition demands re-election

CHADEMA chair Freeman Mbowe said, “What happened on Oct. 28 was not an election but a butchering of democracy”. He added, “We demand the election repeated with immediate effect and the dissolving of the national electoral commission. We announce an endless peaceful demonstration beginning Monday until our demands are implemented”. ACT Wazalendo is reported to have claimed that its presidential candidate Seif Sharif has already been arrested twice in one week . Also, ACT Wazalendo party official Ismail Jussa was also severely beaten by soldiers. The US also weighed into the country’s election and urged the country’s ruling party to release all the arrested opposition leaders stating that detaining opposition leaders were not the actions of a party that was confident in its victory.

Considering the situation, after voting Magufuli urged citizens to maintain peace. He said, “We must continue to maintain peace”. Under the leadership of President John Magufuli, Tanzania has lost its credibility as a democratic nation. The US has flagged the large margins of victory as worrying signs. It has also noted the occurrence of repeat voting and the pre-filling of ballots.

(Image Credits: AP)