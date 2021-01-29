Tanzania President John Magufuli Doubts Efficacy Of COVID Vaccines, Stirs Controversy

Tanzanian President John Magufuli has once again stirred controversy with his anti-COVID-19 vaccine rant as he called it a conspiracy of the West to bring in new infections into the continent. Magufuli, during an event on Wednesday, said that if scientists in the West were so quick to develop a vaccine against COVID-19, why did they never came up with a cure for more deadly diseases such as HIV, cancer, tuberculosis, malaria, etc. Magufuli accused "white people" of using Tanzanians as guinea pigs for the vaccines.

'Part of conspiracy to steal'

Magufuli, who has received a lot of criticism for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, alleged that donated vaccines are part of a conspiracy to steal Africa's wealth. Magufuli said that everybody wants a piece of Africa because of its richness and natural resources, saying the donations are not out of any love, it is a plan to steal from Tanzanians and Africa. The President of the East African nation, who won the general election in October last year, has made similar unfounded allegations in the past as well regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 61-year-old politician had earlier called on Tanzanians to follow social distancing and other preventive measures. He had also urged his people to use herbal medicines as a cure for COVID-19. Tanzania has not updated COVID-19 numbers since the middle of last year, which currently stands at just 509 cases and 21 deaths despite rising infections in the region. Magufuli claims that Tanzania has become COVID-free with zero new cases and deaths in the last six months. Several of his own countrymen are denouncing his tactics, including the Catholic church, opposition leaders, and some members of the general public.

Magufuli's re-election in 2020 was also marred by controversy with opposition leaders calling it a "butchering of democracy". Magufuli, who was first elected to office in 2015, was chosen to lead his party in the 2020 polls after a former foreign minister, who had planned to challenge his candidacy was expelled from the party. The election saw the widespread deployment of troops across polling stations as protesters and candidates were arrested. According to reports, agents were barred from accessing polling stations, while allegations of multiple voting also emerged.

(Inputs from AP; Image Credit: AP)