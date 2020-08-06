Tanzania's 'accidental Miner' Discovers Rare Tanzanite Gemstone Worth Millions Again

In a tale jarringly similar to the African superhero Black Panther, who made himself and his country rich by mining Vibranium, a Tanzanian miner became an overnight millionaire after he unearthed two rough tanzanite gemstones on August 3, said to be the biggest discovered till date in the country.

The miner who goes by the name Saniniu Laizer hit jackpot not once or twice but three times in a row after he discovered what's believed to be two of the largest tanzanite gemstones in his small quarry in Manyara, a small town in northern Tanzania.

Laizer (52), not a stranger to limelight made the third discovery barely two months after he found more precious stones in his quarry in June. The rare dark violet-blue tanzanite gem largest in size so far is worth millions of dollars in overseas market and can fetch tens of millions of dollars if sold to the right bidder.

However, Laizer, promptly handed the stones to government officials who wrote him a cheque for USD 3.4 million (Rs 56 crore) for the rare precious gems. The gemstones according to local media reports in the country, weigh around 9.26kg and 5.10kg.

After the Bank of Tanzania handed Saniniu Laizer his cheque, the miner was asked why he chose to sell to the government again when it was significantly undervalued by them, he was quoted as saying, 'if the government can sell it at a higher price (which it will) then it will benefit all of Tanzania,' and not just his family.

In a government-organised event to facilitate Laizer for the prized possession, the Tanzanian government spokesperson said the event was to recognise the discovery and award him for the gemstones.

Today's event... is to recognise the two largest tanzanite gemstones in history since the beginning of mining activities in Merelani, said Simon Msanjila, the Mining Ministry spokesperson and the union's permanent secretary at the felicitation event.

Laizer was then congratulated on live television by Tanzanian President John Magufuli, who after presenting him with the reward cheque posed for photographs with Laizer and the gemstones.

According to a global news agency, the government set up trading centres around the country for small-scale miners, who often mine by hand, to sell their findings to the government directly, in order to effectively cut the middle-man agenda. Selling to the government means there are no shortcuts...they are transparent," Laizer said, at the ceremony arranged for him.

The former Maasai herdsman, who initially thought it was sheer luck that his team stumbled upon precious stones, now says he's absolutely sure even bigger stones could be found at his mining pit soon.

I am sure we can get bigger stones than this. Hard work pays, said Laizer, who has now found a total of 19.3 kilograms of Tanzanite in just two months.

Saniniu Laizer is happily settled in Tanzania's northern town Manyara with his family of 4 wives and 32 children. When asked how he has been spending his fortune, he said his lifestyle has not changed and plans to continue caring for his family, his 2,000 cows and also build schools for underprivileged children in the area.

