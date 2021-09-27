Regarded as the architect of the 1994 Rwanda Genocide, Theoneste Bagosora passed away in a Malian hospital on September 25. The hardline Republican, Bagosora was convicted of organised killings across Rwandan capital Kigali and another series of murders of 10 Belgian peacekeepers. 80-year-old Bagosora's death was publicly announced by his son Achille via a Facebook Post. "Rest in Peace, Papa," he wrote.

He was currently serving a 35-years sentenced prison term by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda. Bagosora's trial began in 2002 after he was captured during his exile in Cameroon. He was arrested in 1997 and flown to Arusha, Tanzania where his trial lasted till 2007. Then Head of the United Nations' Peace Keeping wing, Canadian General Romeo Dallaire dubbed Bagosora as the "kingpin" of the 1994 Genocide.

Known as the mastermind of the #GenocideAgainstTutsi or the prophet of the Apocalypse, Col Theoneste Bagosora, 80, passed away today in Mali where he was serving a 35-year sentence for genocide. Arrested in 1996 in Cameroon, @unirmct had denied him early release in April 2021. #1 pic.twitter.com/nISSPzsOHo — Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe (@onduhungirehe) September 25, 2021

Bagosora was appointed as the Cabinet Director of Rwandan Defence Ministry, a post only answerable to the then President Juvenal Habyarimana. Following the sudden demise of the President in a pre-planned plane crash, Bagosora took the administration in his hand in 1993, Associated Press reported. Thus, as the court said, began his "crime against humanity." According to a genocide survivor's quote to the Associated Press, Bagosora ordered the mass killings of the ethnic Tutsi and Hutus. The event leftover 8,00,000 Rwandan ethnics brutally murdered on the streets. The massacres were unopposed by the then incumbent government or the police. The waves of killings were carried out unhindered until the rebel forces of the Rwandan Patriotic Front took control of the country.

"Never accepted the responsibility of genocide"

Rwandan political leaders and diplomats did not express remorse for the former Colonel's demise. Rwanda Ambassador to Netherlands Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe reacted to the news through a Twitter post. "The main reasons against #Bagosora's request for early release were that (1) he never accepted responsibility for genocide, showing no sign of remorse or regret; and that (2) “he is a man with a forceful personality” who at times “is unable to control himself,” Olivier wrote.

It is to be noted that Bagosora was sentenced to life in 2008. However, he appealed and received a reduction to 35 years. Bagosora again applied for an earlier release later. Although, his request was turned down by the judge citing his failure to display rehabilitation.

