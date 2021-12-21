Tigray: TPLF Declares Withdrawal From Amhara And Afar Amid Counterstrike From Ethiopia

Opening gates for a possible ceasefire, Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) on Monday announced a withdrawal from two occupied Ethiopian regions, Amhara and Afar. In a letter to the United Nations (UN), TPLF head Debretsion Gebremicheal asserted that the Tigrayan government wishes to "reiterate" its call for peace, observing the 13 and a half months of brutal and "unspeakable horrors" that the people have undergone in the wake of the Ethio-Eritrean war. Amid strong counteroffensive from Addis Ababa, the TPLF also proposed that the UN Security Council established mechanisms to ensure "immediate cessation of all forms of hostilities" and pull out all external forces, including deployed Ethiopia's alliance Eritrean forces, Amhara Special Forces, and militia from Tigray.

“I have ordered those units of the Tigray Army that are outside the borders of Tigray to withdraw to the borders of Tigray with immediate effect. We trust that our bold act of withdrawal will be a decisive opening for peace,” Debretsion Gebremichael, president of Tigray and head of the TPLF, said in the letter to the UN.

Calling for robust actions to restore the Tigrayan administration and the rights OF IDPs, the TPLF head also expressed "deep disappointment" on the international community, including the UN for failing to fulfil its responsibility to provide essential humanitarian assistance to those starving in the war-torn regions. "We trust that you and the security council will allow the double your efforts to ensure that the war crime of starvation is stopped and aid is provided. We propose an airbridge and humanitarian corridor to Tigray under a demilitarised route designated for a safe passage of humanitarian supplies to ensure rapid, unconditional, unfettered and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid and items essential to survival," the letter mentioned.

Adding to the letter, TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda on Monday also added that the withdrawal of Tigrayan forces from occupied Ethiopia will "take away whatever excuse international community (has used) to explain its feet-dragging when it comes to putting pressure" on the government of Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed, Sputnik reported. He also stated that TPLF had earlier withdrawn forces from Dessie, Kombolcha and several other towns. However, he denied that the rebel forces were forced out by Ethiopia's counteroffensive, saying that "things are going according to our plan."

Letter from Pre. Debretsion of Tigray to UN lays out a serious proposal for peace. Tigray’s withdrawal from Amhara & Afar back to boarder of Tigray is a performed offer, showing readiness for ceasefire.



UN can support this by instituting Peacekeeping opn. b/n Tigray & Ethiopia! pic.twitter.com/pU1Q713rIx — Hᴇɴᴏᴋ G. Gᴀʙɪsᴀ (@henokgabisa) December 20, 2021

Ethiopia reclaims territory forcing out TPLF

Meanwhile, ground reports have painted a different picture with Ethiopia's government claiming that its forces drove out TPLF rebels recapturing strategic towns of Dessie and Kombolcha on December 6. "The historic Dessie city and the trade and industry called city Kombolcha have been freed by the joint gallant security forces," the Ethiopian government announced on Twitter. A similar reclaim took place last month after Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) forced TPLF to withdraw, noting a significant victory for troops of PM Abiy Ahmed, TRT World had reported.

The conflict sparked between the Tigray rebel forces and the Ethiopian government in November 2020, as TPLF revolted called the Abiy Ahmed government "illegitimate." The rebel forces then pushed ENDF out of Tigray further moving towards Amhara and Afar in July. As per UN figures, since the beginning of the conflict, at least 4,00,000 people have been left under severe food shortages and famine conditions. At least, 4 million have been internally displaced in the country in the wake of the year-long running war.

