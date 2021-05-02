TRIPS Waiver Necessary For Speedy, Equitable Access To COVID Vaccines: South Africa

On Saturday, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa pushed for the temporary TRIPS waiver of COVID-19 vaccine patents at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to make the vaccines for countries like India and South Africa accessible. Voicing his strong support for IP waiver to combat the vaccine nationalism among the wealthier nations, the South African leader urged the world for promoting "speedy and equitable” access to the coronavirus jabs for the population of the developing countries. Rich nations, like the US, have been hesitant to lift the Trade-Related Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) on the jabs and medicines for the treatment of COVID-19 disease.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, South Africa’s Ramaphosa said: "South Africa and India have made a strong call, which is supported by more than a hundred countries, for a temporary #TRIPSwaiver of vaccine patents at the World Trade Organisation (WTO). This will allow developing nations more speedy and equitable access to the vaccine.” Both South Africa and India have approached the World Trade Organization (WTO) with an appeal to urge countries to suspend the IP rights on vaccine manufacturing raw material, including the industrial designs, patents, and trade secrets on the innovation of the jabs formula so that it encourages other countries to manufacture the vaccines and fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Developing countries must be made to internalise that hoarding available vaccines and not waiving vaccine patents will lead to immense suffering and tremendous loss of human life.



None of us are safe until all of us are safe.

The best way in which to fight COVID-19 is to ensure that as many people as possible are vaccinated as fast as possible. This disease cares nothing for borders, economic, military or other prowess.

#WorkersDay — Cyril Ramaphosa ðŸ‡¿ðŸ‡¦ #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) May 1, 2021

PhRMA rejects India, South Africa IP waiver request

However, India and South African President Ramaphosa’s request was widely criticized by the PhRMA, a body that represents leading pharmaceutical research companies of the world, who alleged that the developing countries’ request for waiver was made “without evidence”. The body, in a statement, said that in requesting a wider on the IP rights of the vaccine, India and South Africa have argued without evidence that the intellectual property was hindering global response to the pandemic, adding that there was no proof how the waiver would scale up research and development and manufacturing that is needed for the products.

The body also urged US President Joe Biden who stood alongside UK, Japan, Canada, Norway, Switzerland in maintaining longstanding support for American innovation and jobs. It further asked the governments to deal with challenges via partnership and licensing agreements, adding that the similar manufacturing of jabs was “complex”. However, South African President Ramaphosa reiterated calls for a landmark waiver on intellectual property (IP) saying that the countries must express solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the South African leader accused the wealthier nations of hoarding the vaccines. “None of us is safe until all of us are safe,” he told a news conference at his country’s Workers Day ceremony.