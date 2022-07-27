'Truly A Gift': Rare Pink Diamond 'Lulo Rose', Largest In 300 Years, Unearthed In Angola

In a rare discovery, a diamond company has found a pink diamond in Africa. The shining stone, dubbed as the "Lulo Rose", is believed to be the largest of its kind discovered in the last 300 years, said a Western Australian miner as per the 9News. The precious stone was found in Angola's Lulo Mine earlier this month.

The diamond was recovered by ASX-listed diamond miner and explorer, Lucapa Diamond Company, per the Australia-based news website.

Rare pink diamond, 'Lulo Rose,' largest in 300 years, unearthed in Angola

Managing Director Stephen Wetherall called this an "exceptional" recovery and "truly a gift". He said this historic discovery of the pink stone has made them proud. "We are once again made very proud by yet another historic recovery," he added. Meanwhile, the Angolan government also lauded the discovery.

Reports say that the pink diamond is likely to be sold at a very high price in an international tender. However, this is not the first time that the pink stone will fetch a spectacular price. Earlier, a similar pink-colored diamond was discovered and later sold for a record-breaking $71.2 million. The 59.6 carat stone was sold in Hong Kong in 2017. "Lulo Rose" would require cutting and polishing in order to give it a definite shape.

Earlier, in a similar discovery, a rare mineral in a diamond was unearthed from a mine in Africa's Botswana. According to the Live Science report, the diamond was named after the popular geophysicist Ho-Kwang (Dave) Mao. A perfect first-ever example of pressure calcium silicate perovskite (CaSiO3) found on the earth, the diamond was named as the 'davemaoite'.