Tunisia Names Najla Bouden Romdhane As Country's First Ever Female Prime Minister

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied on Wednesday, 29 September, appointed Najla Bouden Romdhane as the first female PM in Tunisia and the Arab world. According to CNN, Romdhane has now been assigned to form a new government two months after Saied assumed executive authority, sacked the PM and suspended parliament.

In a televised video message, Saied said, “This is the first time in the history of Tunisia that a woman has led a government.”

He added, “It is an honour to Tunisia and Tunisian women.”

Further, Saied also said that he will work with Romdhane with a “firm will and determination” to combat corruption and chaos that pervaded many state institutions. Romdhane will take office at a moment of crisis and she is likely to have less direct power than previous prime ministers. Her appointment came after Saied last week said that during the emergency period, the government would be responsible to the president.

Romdhane was born in Tunisia’s central Kairouan province in 1958. She is a geology professor at the National School of Engineers in Tunis. Before her appointment as the Prime Minister, she was assigned by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to implement programmes with the World Bank. She was then appointed as the director-general in charge of quality at the Ministry of Higher Education.

Tunisian crisis

Romdhane's appointment comes after Tunisian President Saied in July ousted the government and froze the activities of the parliament led by the moderate Islamist Ennahda party. Last week, Saied brushed aside much of the constitution saying that he could rule by decree and control the government himself during an emergency period that no defined endpoint. Now, the Tunisian government will have to move very quickly in a bid to seek financial support for the budget and debt repayments.

Tunisia faces a rapidly looming crisis in public finances after years of economic stagnation were aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic and political infighting. According to reports, many in Tunisia now hope that Romdhane will revive the country’s image. A banker in Tunisia even called her appointment a "positive sign" and hoped that she will immediately start saving the country from the spectre of bankruptcy and she would quickly look at the problems of Tunisians.

