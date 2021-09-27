Tunisia: Thousands Gather In Capital To Raise Voice Against President's 'power Grab'

Scores of protesters, on Sunday, took to streets in the Tunisian capital to express dissent against the country’s President’s Kais Saied’s move to seize governing powers. In what the opposition termed as a ‘coup’, Saied further bolstered his presidential power earlier this week, allowing himself to rule by decree and snub parts of the constitution. Protesting against the same, more than 2,000 Tunisians gathered along the Habib Bourguiba Avenue in Tunis shouting slogans like “The people want the fall of the coup.”

What did Kais Saied do?

On 25 July, the Tunisian President assumed executive authority by sacking the incumbent Prime Minister Hichem Mechich and dissolving the parliament. On 22 September, he further strengthened his near-total hold over the African state by giving himself the power of rule by Presidential decree, implying that he could now brush aside most of the provisions of the constitution. According to the official gazette, parliament’s activities would remain frozen with members’ right of immunity from prosecution still lifted. Additionally, a report published in Al Jazeera stated that Saied is also expected to amend the country’s Political system in the coming days.

High police presence

Sunday’s protests saw a heavy police presence albeit protesters demanded the law enforcers to “stand with people.” As of now, no detentions have been reported. Earlier on Saturday, 20 global and Tunisin human rights groups issued a statement condemning the President’s move as “power grab” and the “first step to authoritarianism”.

Tunisian political turmoil

The country has been witnessing a violent protest after the President announced the firing of the Prime Minister for mishandling the Coronavirus pandemic that left the country's economy in a 'crawling' condition. While reading the firing order of the Prime Minister, he said he used a special constitutional measure that allows him to assume executive power until normalcy is restored in the country. Meanwhile, Ennahdha, a dominant force in the Parliament, has termed the protest as a "criminal attack" against the Tunisia democratic government. The party alleged that the gang involved in the attack are trying to seed turmoil and disruption in the country.

