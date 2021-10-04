Tunisia: Thousands Rally To Back President Kais Saied's Usurpation Of Power

Scores of protesters, on Sunday, took to streets in the Tunisian capital to demonstrate in favour of authoritarian President Kais Saied. The rally in central Tunis was called to counter protests against what critics termed as the president’s sudden ‘power grab’. Since July this year, the north African country has been blanketed in crisis with people raising concerns about Saied's suspension of power and decision to govern by Presidential decree.

On 3 October, supporters of the President waved Tunisian flags and carried placards slamming Saied's main opposition - the Ennahda Party. In an unlikely move, they also called for amendments in the constitution. Videos that have surfaced online show people marching holding banners that read, “The people want a revision of constitution” and “People want to dissolve the Parliament.” Notably, political parties allied to Saeid including Popular Movement, Alliance for Tunisia and the Popular Current also marked their participation in the rallies.

The demonstrations were held days after Saied appointed Najla Bouden Romdhane as the first female PM in Tunisia and the Arab world. According to CNN, Romdhane has now been assigned to form a new government two months after Saied assumed executive authority, sacked the PM and suspended parliament. In a televised video message, Saied said, “This is the first time in the history of Tunisia that a woman has led a government.” In July, Saied had ousted the PM saying that he used a special constitutional measure that allows him to assume executive power until normalcy is restored in the country.

What's happening in Tunisia ?

On 25 July, the Tunisian President assumed executive authority by sacking the incumbent Prime Minister Hichem Mechich and dissolving the parliament. On 22 September, he further strengthened his near-total hold over the African state by giving himself the power of rule by Presidential decree, implying that he could now brush aside most of the provisions of the constitution. According to the official gazette, parliament’s activities would remain frozen with members’ right of immunity from prosecution still lifted. Additionally, a report published in Al-Jazeera stated that Saied is also expected to amend the country’s political system in the coming days.

(File Image: chrisusanz/Twitter)