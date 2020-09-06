Tunisian National Guard Says One Officer, Three 'terrorists' Killed In Firefight In Sousse

Tunisian National Guard said on September 6 that attackers with knives killed one of their officers and wounded another before the three assailants were shot dead. The attack that took place in Tunisia’s tourist city of Sousse has been labelled as “terrorist attack” by the National Guard. According to an international media agency, the Tunisian tourist city has emerged as the site of worst jihadist attacks in recent years. In 2015 beachside shooting, at least 38 people including most UK nationals were killed.

Tunisia’s National Guard spokesperson Houcem Eddine Jebali was quoted by media reports saying that a patrol of two National Guard officers was attacked with a knife in the centre of Sousse that is 140 kilometres south of the country’s capital Tunis. Calling it a ‘terrorist attack’, Jabali said that one officer died at the spot while another has been hospitalised.

Moreover, the security officials reportedly pursued the assailants who had taken the guns and vehicles of National Guards through the city’s area of El-Kantaoui. This was followed by a “firefight” that killed “three terrorists”.

Weapons recovered from assailants

According to reports, the car and two pistols stolen by the assailants were recovered by the security officials. Since 2011’s revolution, the North African country has been struck by a series of extremist attacks that have taken the lives of dozens of security officials, civilians and even tourists. Earlier, in March, a suicide attack against the law enforcement officers that were guarding the US Embassy in Tunis killed one of the officials injuring many others. Meanwhile, 2015 witnessed three deadly attacks in Tunisia that were reportedly claimed by the Islamic State group.

Five years ago, while in March an attack at Bardo museum, Tunis killed 21 foreign tourists and a security guard, three months later 38 foreign nationals lost their lives in a shooting rampage at Sousse. This was followed by November 2015 when a bomb blast on a bus in the central area of the Tunisian capital killed 12 presidential guards. Even though the situation in the country has improved, it has reportedly maintained a state of emergency.

(With inputs from agency)

Image: Representative/Unsplash

