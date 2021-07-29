Tunisia's President Fires CEO Of National TV For Blocking Off Two Guests In TV Studio

Days after Tunisian President Kais Saied ousted Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and froze the parliament following violent protests, Saied has fired the CEO of national TV (Wataniya) Mohammed Lassaad Dahech on Thursday. According to a report by France 24 News, the President's announcement came after two guests were briefly banned from entering its studios to take part in a programme. The international news television network based in Paris Wataniya's president had issued an order in which he had blocked a journalism union representative and an activist from entering the channel's offices on Wednesday.

President order alleges Tunisia based channel blocked two guests

The report said that Amira Mohamed, Vice President of the SNJT union, was stopped at the entrance gate while she was trying to get the authorisation of the channel in order to enter the studio. Bassem Trifi, a human rights activist, also claimed that he was stopped at the entrance gate. However, the activist maintained that the security agents had informed him it was not the decision of Wataniya's CEO. "Mohammed Lassaad Dahech told me about receiving some orders from a military official that directs him to bar the entry of guests in the television studios," said Trifi.

Al Jazeera also reported the forced closure of its Tunisia based office

However, the Defence Ministry said that it had not issued any orders that prohibit the entry of any guests on the national television. In a similar reply, the President's office also said that it had not given any such instructions. Later, the official Twitter handle of the Tunisian Presidency has announced a decree relieving Dahech of his responsibilities and instructing Awatef Dali to take over the role temporarily. According to the reports, a Middle East-based TV channel Al Jazeera had also reported a forced closure of its Tunis bases office on July 26, Monday. The report said that the President had fired several senior government officials, including the army's chief prosecutor on July 28, Wednesday.

Know all about the recent Tunisia crisis

The country has been witnessing a violent protest after President had announced the firing of the Prime Minister for mishandling the Coronavirus pandemic that left the country's economy in a 'crawling' condition. While reading the firing order of the Prime Minister, he said he used a special constitutional measure that allows him to assume executive power until normalcy is restored in the country. Meanwhile, Ennahdha, the dominant force in parliament has termed the protest as a "criminal attack" against the Tunisia democratic government. The party alleged that the gang involved in the attack are trying to seed turmoil and disruption in the country.

(Image Credit: @ldahech/@TnPresidency/ Twitter)