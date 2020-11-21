Ugandan Musician-turned Politician Bobi Wine Charged For Flouting COVID-19 Regulations

Uganda's opposition figure Bobi Wine has been charged with spreading coronavirus at a campaign rally after he was arrested on Wednesday for flouting COVID-19 regulations. Bobi Wine, who is a member of parliament and a former pop star, was arrested while campaigning in eastern Uganda. Following his arrest, violent protests broke out in the capital Kampala, which, according to the Associated Press, left 37 people dead by Thursday morning.

After the clashes broke out on Wednesday, Security Minister Elly Tumwine said that the police have the right to shoot anyone deemed as a security threat. As per reports, law enforcement agencies used live ammunition and tear gas to disperse the crowd that had gathered to protest against Bobi Wine's arrest.

The musician-turned-politician was released on bail on Friday after a court appearance, where he was charged with spreading the disease by flouting regulations put in place amid the ongoing global health crisis.

Earlier detention

Bobi Wine, who is challenging the incumbent President Yoweri Museveni in the January election, had earlier this month claimed that he was "arrested, beaten, and tortured" by the police while returning from the election office after filing nomination papers. He alleged being physically assaulted inside the police vehicle where he was detained for hours and also claimed that officers sprayed pepper into his eyes, making him temporarily blind.

Wine, along with 11 other lesser-known candidates, is set to contest against Museveni who is one of the longest-serving presidents in Africa. The Ugandan president, who is famous for his authoritarian tactics, is seeking a record sixth term next year, which was made possible after he amended the constitution twice so that he could run for re-election in 2021.

(Image Credit: AP)