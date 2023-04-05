Ugandan President Asserts That Africa Must ‘save The World’ From Homosexuality

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has decreed that the African continent must take the forefront in "saving the world" from homosexuality, as he readies to implement anti-LGBTQ legislation passed by the country's parliament last month, RT reported. The bill, dubbed "appalling" and "vaguely worded" by Amnesty International, enforces capital punishment for "aggravated homosexuality" and life in prison without parole for "recruitment, promotion, and funding" of same-sex "activities" in Uganda.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has prompted the East African country's president not to act on the bill. However, at the first Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Family Values and Sovereignty in the Ugandan city of Entebbe on Sunday, Museveni asserted that homosexuality is a major danger to humanity.

“Africa should provide the lead to save the world," says Ugandan President

“Africa should provide the lead to save the world from this degeneration and decadence, which is really very dangerous for humanity,” he said.

"How will the human race be propagated if people of opposite sex stop appreciating one another?" as he interacted with legislators from 22 African countries and the United Kingdom (UK) who had gathered for the two-day meeting. The presence of the so-called conversion therapy, according to Museveni, means that "homosexuality is reversible and curable" and that it "should not be preserved or propagated," but instead be "confined," as reported by RT.

Uganda's president also guaranteed the gathering that there won't be any sex education schooling in the country, stating that children "need to grow as children." According to one LGBTQ activist who went to the meeting anonymously via Zoom, African leaders were attempting to "reject American influence" and implement an "African strategy to fight homosexuality."

“I am worried about being evicted,” said Frank Mugisha, head of the banned LGBTQ support group Sexual Minorities Uganda. “I am worried about being evicted from the place where I live, because I don't own property. I could become homeless." The legislation “would make it impossible for me to live in this country and work here,” he said, as reported by AP.