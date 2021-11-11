UN Accuses Ethiopia Of Detaining 70 Drivers Suppling Humanitarian Aid Amid Tigray Crisis

The United Nations (UN) claimed on Wednesday that Ethiopian authorities have apprehended and detained nearly 70 truck drivers who were appointed to deliver humanitarian aid by the UN and other organisations in the last week, during the time when the administration proclaimed a state of emergency amid the nation's worsening conflict and mounting famine.

As per AP, the United Nations is investigating the reasons behind the drivers' detention, which began on November 3 in Semera city, the entry point from which the relief convoys are trying to enter Tigray. Meanwhile, the Ethiopian government's spokesperson, Legesse Tulu, has not reacted to queries.

UN staffers, local employees detained in Ethiopia

The United Nations said on November 9 that recently 16 local staff had been detained in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa. The UN added that all the detainees were ethnic Tigrayans. Witnesses reported that thousands of ethnic Tigrayans were caught up ever since the state of emergency was imposed in reaction to claims that Tigray troops who have been opposing the Ethiopian military were nearing the capital.

Referring to the detention of the 16 local employees, Legesse Tulu told AP that the staff were arrested for "participation in terror" which are not related to their jobs. People suspected of helping Tigray troops are being detained, according to the administration.

Furthermore, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, revealed on Wednesday that nearly nine UN personnel were detained and the UN had not received any formal reason for the arrests.

'80% of the essential medication no longer available' in Ethiopia

Notably, the arrests are reportedly complicating efforts to bring humanitarian help to millions of people in Tigray, who have been surviving without critical supplies such as food, medication, and gasoline since the Ethiopian military bombings commenced on the Tigray city on October 18. According to the United Nations, just 15% of the required supply-laden vehicles had reached Tigray since mid-July, before the bombings began.

Additionally, during the time when UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths was been in Ethiopia with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as well as other officials to push for more access for the humanitarian aid, several UN workers had been detained. Citing the UN humanitarian agency, AP reported, “It is estimated that 80% of the essential medication is no longer available”. On the contrary, the Ethiopian government is concerned that humanitarian assistance would prompt civilians to support Tigray troops.

